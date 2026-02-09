https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/iran-cancels-all-public-arms-displays-for-security-reasons---defense-ministry-1123611465.html
Iran Cancels All Public Arms Displays for Security Reasons - Defense Ministry
Iran Cancels All Public Arms Displays for Security Reasons - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Iranian armed forces have canceled all public demonstrations of new weaponry for security reasons, Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said on Monday.
2026-02-09T14:48+0000
2026-02-09T14:48+0000
2026-02-09T14:48+0000
world
iran
tehran
iranian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122321500_0:187:3200:1986_1920x0_80_0_0_16c8e1de1ad7d130b358b1fbfe36ad95.jpg
"In view of security considerations and safeguarding the principle of surprise, we have currently stopped unveiling defense achievements," Talaei-Nik was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency IRNA. He added that Iran continues to develop its advancements in microelectronics, artificial intelligence and cyber technologies in accordance with adopted state plans with the assistance of other agencies. Talaei-Nik's statement comes amid the recent escalation in Iranian-US relations over Tehran's nuclear file.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/iran-would-hit-us-bases-in-persian-gulf-if-attacked---foreign-minister-1123602055.html
iran
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122321500_103:0:2834:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd94acc5f4a6a70fffc474992af8385d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, weaponry, us, display, demonstration, security, artificial intelligence, cyber technologies
iran, weaponry, us, display, demonstration, security, artificial intelligence, cyber technologies
Iran Cancels All Public Arms Displays for Security Reasons - Defense Ministry
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian armed forces have canceled all public demonstrations of new weaponry for security reasons, Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said on Monday.
"In view of security considerations and safeguarding the principle of surprise, we have currently stopped unveiling defense achievements," Talaei-Nik was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency IRNA.
He added that Iran continues to develop its advancements in microelectronics, artificial intelligence and cyber technologies in accordance with adopted state plans with the assistance of other agencies.
Talaei-Nik's statement comes amid the recent escalation in Iranian-US relations over Tehran's nuclear file.