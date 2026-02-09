https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/iran-cancels-all-public-arms-displays-for-security-reasons---defense-ministry-1123611465.html

Iran Cancels All Public Arms Displays for Security Reasons - Defense Ministry

Iran Cancels All Public Arms Displays for Security Reasons - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

The Iranian armed forces have canceled all public demonstrations of new weaponry for security reasons, Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said on Monday.

2026-02-09T14:48+0000

2026-02-09T14:48+0000

2026-02-09T14:48+0000

world

iran

tehran

iranian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122321500_0:187:3200:1986_1920x0_80_0_0_16c8e1de1ad7d130b358b1fbfe36ad95.jpg

"In view of security considerations and safeguarding the principle of surprise, we have currently stopped unveiling defense achievements," Talaei-Nik was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency IRNA. He added that Iran continues to develop its advancements in microelectronics, artificial intelligence and cyber technologies in accordance with adopted state plans with the assistance of other agencies. Talaei-Nik's statement comes amid the recent escalation in Iranian-US relations over Tehran's nuclear file.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260207/iran-would-hit-us-bases-in-persian-gulf-if-attacked---foreign-minister-1123602055.html

iran

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, weaponry, us, display, demonstration, security, artificial intelligence, cyber technologies