The Iranian armed forces have canceled all public demonstrations of new weaponry for security reasons, Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said on Monday.
"In view of security considerations and safeguarding the principle of surprise, we have currently stopped unveiling defense achievements," Talaei-Nik was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency IRNA. He added that Iran continues to develop its advancements in microelectronics, artificial intelligence and cyber technologies in accordance with adopted state plans with the assistance of other agencies. Talaei-Nik's statement comes amid the recent escalation in Iranian-US relations over Tehran's nuclear file.
Iran Cancels All Public Arms Displays for Security Reasons - Defense Ministry

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian armed forces have canceled all public demonstrations of new weaponry for security reasons, Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said on Monday.
"In view of security considerations and safeguarding the principle of surprise, we have currently stopped unveiling defense achievements," Talaei-Nik was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency IRNA.
He added that Iran continues to develop its advancements in microelectronics, artificial intelligence and cyber technologies in accordance with adopted state plans with the assistance of other agencies.
Talaei-Nik's statement comes amid the recent escalation in Iranian-US relations over Tehran's nuclear file.
