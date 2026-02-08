https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/attack-on-russian-general-zelensky-could-go-to-any-lengths-to-woo-western-handlers--expert-1123606906.html

Attack on Russian General: Zelensky Could Go to Any Lengths to Woo Western Handlers – Expert

The FSB earlier said that they have detained two suspects in connection with the attempted assassination of General Vladimir Alexeyev, the first deputy chief of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate, also known as GRU.

With the Abu Dhabi peace talks on Ukraine underway, this terrorist act is nothing but a botched attempt to demonstrate the Ukrainian regime’s “long reach,” Russian military expert Alexander Mikhailov tells Sputnik.He commented on the attempted assassination of General Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy of GRU head Igor Kostyukov, Russia's chief negotiator.The expert stressed that the attack reflects Volodymyr Zelensky’s intent “to show to his Western handlers that he is willing to go to any lengths.”He noted that Ukraine has turned into “a large-scale training camp for international terrorists, similar to what was previously done in Afghanistan or the Middle East, with the entire mechanism being funded by NATO."“The West has now at its disposal a convenient criminal with a huge staff of trained agents and armed forces that can always be directed against any undesirable regime or political structure,” the expert concluded.

