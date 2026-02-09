https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/pm-takaichis-coalition-wins-supermajority-in-japan-snap-election-1123608080.html
PM Takaichi's Coalition Wins Supermajority in Japan Snap Election
The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, won a resounding victory in the elections to the key lower house of parliament, securing more than two-thirds, or 316 of the 465, seats, the best result in two decades.
This will allow the party to pass bills even if they are rejected in the upper house, where the party does not have a majority, without relying on votes from lawmakers from other political parties. Based on Sputnik's analysis of the LDP's results under previous leaders, this was its best result in 20 years. Previously, the party's record number of seats was won under Junichiro Koizumi in 2025 (296 seats) and Shinzo Abe in 2012 (294 seats). The election commission data for Sunday's vote was broadcast live on major television networks. Together with its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai), which won 36 seats, the LDP now holds 352 of the 465 seats.
japan
03:14 GMT 09.02.2026 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 09.02.2026)
This will allow the party to pass bills even if they are rejected in the upper house, where the party does not have a majority, without relying on votes from lawmakers from other political parties.
Based on Sputnik's analysis of the LDP's results under previous leaders, this was its best result in 20 years. Previously, the party's record number of seats was won under Junichiro Koizumi in 2025 (296 seats) and Shinzo Abe in 2012 (294 seats).
The election commission data for Sunday's vote was broadcast live on major television networks.
Together with its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai), which won 36 seats, the LDP now holds 352 of the 465 seats.