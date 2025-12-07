https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/japan-pleads-for-us-backing-as-it-ramps-up-militaristic-urge-against-china--1123251275.html
Japan Pleads for US Backing as It Ramps Up Militaristic Urge Against China
Japanese officials believe the US hasn’t shown enough support after PM Sanae Takaichi declared a Chinese “attack” on Taiwan would trigger Japan’s military involvement, the FT reports.
Shigeo Yamada, Japan’s ambassador in Washington, asked the Trump administration to boost its public backing, according to people familiar with the talks. The latest friction between China and Japan began after new PM Sanae Takaichi told parliament on November 7 that if, in a hypothetical conflict over Taiwan, warships are used and a naval blockade involves the use of force, then by any measure, this would constitute a situation threatening Japan’s survival. China reacted sharply, reminding Japan that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China. The dispute led to the indefinite postponement of the Japan–China–South Korea trilateral summit, originally planned for December. Trump, for his part, advised Japan not to provoke China over Taiwan. The US only recently stabilized relations with Beijing after the Trump–Xi meeting — and is unlikely to risk blowing that up now.
Shigeo Yamada, Japan’s ambassador in Washington, asked the Trump administration to boost its public backing, according to people familiar with the talks.
The latest friction between China and Japan began after new PM Sanae Takaichi told parliament on November 7 that if, in a hypothetical conflict over Taiwan, warships are used and a naval blockade involves the use of force, then by any measure, this would constitute a situation threatening Japan’s survival.
China reacted sharply, reminding Japan that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China.
The dispute led to the indefinite postponement of the Japan–China–South Korea trilateral summit, originally planned for December.
Trump, for his part, advised Japan not to provoke China over Taiwan. The US only recently stabilized relations with Beijing after the Trump–Xi meeting — and is unlikely to risk blowing that up now.