International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/japan-pleads-for-us-backing-as-it-ramps-up-militaristic-urge-against-china--1123251275.html
Japan Pleads for US Backing as It Ramps Up Militaristic Urge Against China
Japan Pleads for US Backing as It Ramps Up Militaristic Urge Against China
Sputnik International
Japanese officials believe the US hasn’t shown enough support after PM Sanae Takaichi declared a Chinese “attack” on Taiwan would trigger Japan’s military involvement, the FT reports.
2025-12-07T15:07+0000
2025-12-07T15:07+0000
world
sanae takaichi
donald trump
japan
china
taiwan
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/07/1123251116_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a8e4e8f51530ba3fef1277d007b2e437.jpg
Shigeo Yamada, Japan’s ambassador in Washington, asked the Trump administration to boost its public backing, according to people familiar with the talks. The latest friction between China and Japan began after new PM Sanae Takaichi told parliament on November 7 that if, in a hypothetical conflict over Taiwan, warships are used and a naval blockade involves the use of force, then by any measure, this would constitute a situation threatening Japan’s survival. China reacted sharply, reminding Japan that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China. The dispute led to the indefinite postponement of the Japan–China–South Korea trilateral summit, originally planned for December. Trump, for his part, advised Japan not to provoke China over Taiwan. The US only recently stabilized relations with Beijing after the Trump–Xi meeting — and is unlikely to risk blowing that up now.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/sanae-takaichi-becomes-japans-prime-minister-1122995158.html
japan
china
taiwan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/07/1123251116_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_276560c028fe6e0b3290afce54e3c458.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, usa, sanae takaichi, china, taiwan
japan, usa, sanae takaichi, china, taiwan

Japan Pleads for US Backing as It Ramps Up Militaristic Urge Against China

15:07 GMT 07.12.2025
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinJapanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, with President Donald Trump, speaks to members of the military aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at a U.S. naval base, in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, with President Donald Trump, speaks to members of the military aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at a U.S. naval base, in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2025
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
Japanese officials believe the US hasn’t shown enough support after PM Sanae Takaichi declared a Chinese “attack” on Taiwan would trigger Japan’s military involvement, the FT reports.
Shigeo Yamada, Japan’s ambassador in Washington, asked the Trump administration to boost its public backing, according to people familiar with the talks.
The latest friction between China and Japan began after new PM Sanae Takaichi told parliament on November 7 that if, in a hypothetical conflict over Taiwan, warships are used and a naval blockade involves the use of force, then by any measure, this would constitute a situation threatening Japan’s survival.
China reacted sharply, reminding Japan that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China.
The dispute led to the indefinite postponement of the Japan–China–South Korea trilateral summit, originally planned for December.
Trump, for his part, advised Japan not to provoke China over Taiwan. The US only recently stabilized relations with Beijing after the Trump–Xi meeting — and is unlikely to risk blowing that up now.
Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2025
Asia
Sanae Takaichi Becomes Japan's Prime Minister
21 October, 06:13 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала