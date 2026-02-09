https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/russia-has-right-to-consider-uk-de-facto-party-to-conflict-in-ukraine---ambassador-1123608203.html
Russia Has Right to Consider UK De Facto Party to Conflict in Ukraine - Ambassador
Russia has every right to consider the United Kingdom a de facto party to the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Britain provides political guidance, financial and military-technical support, intelligence, equipment, training, and fighting alongside the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other Ukrainian security forces. We have every right to consider London a de facto party to the conflict. The Interflex program for training military personnel and officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been extended until the end of 2026. The list of bases is not officially disclosed," Kelin said.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil—under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers—would be a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.Russia's President Vladimir Putin has warned that foreign forces on Ukrainian soil would become legitimate targets for the Russian military.
03:59 GMT 09.02.2026
Russia has every right to consider the United Kingdom a de facto party to the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Britain provides political guidance, financial and military-technical support, intelligence, equipment, training, and fighting alongside the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other Ukrainian security forces. We have every right to consider London a de facto party to the conflict. The Interflex program for training military personnel and officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been extended until the end of 2026. The list of bases is not officially disclosed," Kelin said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil—under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers—would be a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has warned that foreign forces on Ukrainian soil would become legitimate targets for the Russian military.