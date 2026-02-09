International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukrainian-energy-and-infrastructure-facilities-1123610722.html
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Infrastructure Facilities
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Infrastructure Facilities
Sputnik International
Russian forces carried out attacks on the infrastructure of a military airfield, fuel and energy complex facilities and transport infrastructure used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-02-09T10:49+0000
2026-02-09T10:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121176564_0:188:2971:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_a760b869d481c73ab50ff1111b5c8c45.jpg
"The operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation battlegroups have struck the Ukrainian infrastructure of a military airfield, facilities of the fuel and energy complex and transport infrastructure, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 districts," the ministry said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/russia-has-right-to-consider-uk-de-facto-party-to-conflict-in-ukraine---ambassador-1123608203.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121176564_121:0:2852:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c39569b3046b24dd5e8a95d78df1fca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup

Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Infrastructure Facilities

10:49 GMT 09.02.2026 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 09.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire an AZP S-60 anti-aircraft gun mounted on a Kamaz vehicle at Ukrainian positions in the Krasny Liman area.
Russian servicemen fire an AZP S-60 anti-aircraft gun mounted on a Kamaz vehicle at Ukrainian positions in the Krasny Liman area. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces carried out attacks on the infrastructure of a military airfield, fuel and energy complex facilities and transport infrastructure used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation battlegroups have struck the Ukrainian infrastructure of a military airfield, facilities of the fuel and energy complex and transport infrastructure, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 districts," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 355 Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine has also lost over 240 soldiers in battles with the Tsentr battlegroup and up to 205 soldiers with the Sever battlegroup
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Has Right to Consider UK De Facto Party to Conflict in Ukraine - Ambassador
03:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала