Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Infrastructure Facilities

Sputnik International

Russian forces carried out attacks on the infrastructure of a military airfield, fuel and energy complex facilities and transport infrastructure used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-02-09T10:49+0000

"The operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation battlegroups have struck the Ukrainian infrastructure of a military airfield, facilities of the fuel and energy complex and transport infrastructure, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 districts," the ministry said in a statement.

