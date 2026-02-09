https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukrainian-energy-and-infrastructure-facilities-1123610722.html
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Infrastructure Facilities
Russian forces carried out attacks on the infrastructure of a military airfield, fuel and energy complex facilities and transport infrastructure used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation battlegroups have struck the Ukrainian infrastructure of a military airfield, facilities of the fuel and energy complex and transport infrastructure, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 districts," the ministry said in a statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces carried out attacks on the infrastructure of a military airfield, fuel and energy complex facilities and transport infrastructure used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation battlegroups have struck the Ukrainian infrastructure of a military airfield, facilities of the fuel and energy complex and transport infrastructure, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 districts," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup
has eliminated up to 355 Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine has also lost over 240 soldiers in battles with the Tsentr battlegroup
and up to 205 soldiers with the Sever battlegroup