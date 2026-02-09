https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/situation-near-znpp-tense-due-to-attacks-by-ukrainian-armed-forces---spokesperson-1123607960.html
Zaporozhye Power Plant Faces Critical Challenges Due to Ukrainian Attacks
Zaporozhye Power Plant Faces Critical Challenges Due to Ukrainian Attacks
Sputnik International
The situation near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is assessed as tense due to attacks by Ukrainian forces, ZNPP spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik on Sunday.
2026-02-09T03:36+0000
2026-02-09T03:36+0000
2026-02-09T05:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
zaporozhye
valentina yashina
russia
ukraine
nuclear power plant
zaporozhye npp
zaporozhye region
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117760323_0:244:2730:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_cbb462f277fac8ab13fe5e57824e6b11.jpg
Previously, the faculty management and regional emergency services reported attacks by Ukrainian militants using attack drones in the surrounding area. The Zaporozhye Region is a region of Russia located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr. It became part of Russia after a referendum in September 2022. Ukraine does not recognize its results and continues to shell the area. More than 70% of the region is now under Russian control; the rest, including the regional center, the city of Zaporozhye, is held by Ukrainian troops. Since March 2023, the city of Melitopol has been the temporary administrative center of the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/russia-agrees-to-trumps-request-to-refrain-from-strikes-on-ukraine-until-feb-1---kremlin-1123553011.html
zaporozhye
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117760323_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a43e446a3a830889c67d1d9280682534.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
znpp attacks, ukraine attacks nuclear plants, ukraine's dirty bomb plan, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, zaporozhye nuclear plant attack
znpp attacks, ukraine attacks nuclear plants, ukraine's dirty bomb plan, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, zaporozhye nuclear plant attack
Zaporozhye Power Plant Faces Critical Challenges Due to Ukrainian Attacks
03:36 GMT 09.02.2026 (Updated: 05:21 GMT 09.02.2026)
The situation near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is assessed as tense due to attacks by Ukrainian forces, spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik.
Previously, the faculty management and regional emergency services reported attacks by Ukrainian militants using attack drones in the surrounding area.
"Attacks near the plant and in the surrounding area have continued. The exceptions were periods of declared 'silence,' which were used for repair and restoration work. Therefore, the situation remains tense," Yashina said.
The Zaporozhye Region is a region of Russia located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr. It became part of Russia after a referendum in September 2022.
Ukraine does not recognize its results and continues to shell the area. More than 70% of the region is now under Russian control; the rest, including the regional center, the city of Zaporozhye, is held by Ukrainian troops. Since March 2023, the city of Melitopol has been the temporary administrative center of the region.