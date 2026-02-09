https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/situation-near-znpp-tense-due-to-attacks-by-ukrainian-armed-forces---spokesperson-1123607960.html

Zaporozhye Power Plant Faces Critical Challenges Due to Ukrainian Attacks

The situation near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is assessed as tense due to attacks by Ukrainian forces, ZNPP spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik on Sunday.

Previously, the faculty management and regional emergency services reported attacks by Ukrainian militants using attack drones in the surrounding area. The Zaporozhye Region is a region of Russia located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr. It became part of Russia after a referendum in September 2022. Ukraine does not recognize its results and continues to shell the area. More than 70% of the region is now under Russian control; the rest, including the regional center, the city of Zaporozhye, is held by Ukrainian troops. Since March 2023, the city of Melitopol has been the temporary administrative center of the region.

