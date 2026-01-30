https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/russia-agrees-to-trumps-request-to-refrain-from-strikes-on-ukraine-until-feb-1---kremlin-1123553011.html

Russia Agrees to Trump's Request to Refrain From Strikes on Kiev Until Feb 1 - Kremlin

Russia Agrees to Trump's Request to Refrain From Strikes on Kiev Until Feb 1 - Kremlin

Moscow agreed to US President Donald Trump’s request to refrain from strikes on Ukraine until February 1 to create favorable conditions for negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“It’s about creating favorable conditions for negotiations... Yes, of course, there was a personal appeal from President Trump,” Peskov told journalists in response to a question about whether Moscow agreed to refrain from strikes on Ukraine.Donald Trump has indeed appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a personal request to refrain from strikes on Kiev for one week until February 1, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday."To this, I can say that President Trump has indeed made a personal request to President Putin to refrain for a week, until February 1, from launching attacks on Kiev for the creation of favorable conditions for negotiations. That is what I can say on this topic," Peskov told reporters.Moscow agreed to Trump's request to refrain from strikes on Ukraine until February 1, Peskov added.On Thursday, Trump said that he had asked Putin not to attack Kiev and other Ukrainian cities due to extreme cold in the country, adding that Russia had allegedly suspended the strikes for some time because of the cold weather.The Kremlin has seen the statement by Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine will not compromise on Donbass and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Dmitry Peskov said.Ahead of negotiations in Abu Dhabi on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Zelensky said during a briefing with Ukrainian media that Kiev was not ready for territorial compromises on Donbass and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant."Naturally, we have seen these statements," Peskov told reporters, adding that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been under Russia's control for more than two years.Russia has its own reasoned position on the issue of Crimea and Donbass, Dmitry Peskov said.Russia considers the conclusions of the UN secretariat on Crimea and Donbass deeply wrong from the point of view of international law, the official said.On Thursday, of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the United Nations believes that the right for self-determination is not applicable in Crimea and Donbass, like it does in Greenland.

