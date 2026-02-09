https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/under-any-scenario-ukraines-nato-path-over---ex-uk-diplomat-1123608363.html

Under Any Scenario Ukraine’s NATO Path Over - Ex-UK Diplomat

Under Any Scenario Ukraine’s NATO Path Over - Ex-UK Diplomat

Sputnik International

Russia “continues to hold a stronger hand of cards” throughout the ongoing peace negotiations, while Ukraine is “already functionally bankrupt,” says former British diplomat Ian Proud.

2026-02-09T05:25+0000

2026-02-09T05:25+0000

2026-02-09T05:25+0000

world

ukraine

russia

united kingdom (uk)

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119115841_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d42b25996794db5115ab086afec26aa6.jpg

Russia “continues to hold a stronger hand of cards” throughout the ongoing peace negotiations, while Ukraine is “already functionally bankrupt,” says former British diplomat Ian Proud. The one certainty in any peace deal is that Ukraine “will become militarily unaligned,” with NATO membership “finally have been taken permanently off of the table.” According to Proud, after the Ukraine conflict is resolved, Russia’s army “will be the most battle-hardened and well equipped that it has been since the end of World War II.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/russia-cannot-accept-nato-troops-in-ukraine-under-security-guarantees---foreign-ministry-1123559727.html

ukraine

russia

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia “continues to hold a stronger hand of cards” throughout the ongoing peace negotiations, while ukraine is “already functionally bankrupt,” says former british diplomat ian proud.