West Hopes To Weaken Russia-Belarus Ties - Russian Foreign Intel

Western countries through NGOs intend to try to shake up situation, change constitutional order in Belarus, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated.

2026-02-09T08:37+0000

2026-02-09T08:37+0000

2026-02-09T08:39+0000

NGOs are looking for so-called liberal activists within Belarusian society to implement the color revolution scenario, SVR said.The plan is to create a resource of "resentful individuals against [Belarus President Alexander] Lukashenko" targeting the 2030 elections, as the exiled figures led by Belarus opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya have admitted their complete impotence.In 2020, Belarus society received a strong "immunization" against attempts to destabilize the country, with people also observing the examples of Ukraine, Moldova, and many other countries destroyed in the name of pursuing the West's geopolitical ambitions under the guise of false slogans about defending democracy and human rights.

