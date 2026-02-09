International
West Hopes To Weaken Russia-Belarus Ties - Russian Foreign Intel
West Hopes To Weaken Russia-Belarus Ties - Russian Foreign Intel
Western countries through NGOs intend to try to shake up situation, change constitutional order in Belarus, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated.
NGOs are looking for so-called liberal activists within Belarusian society to implement the color revolution scenario, SVR said.The plan is to create a resource of "resentful individuals against [Belarus President Alexander] Lukashenko" targeting the 2030 elections, as the exiled figures led by Belarus opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya have admitted their complete impotence.In 2020, Belarus society received a strong "immunization" against attempts to destabilize the country, with people also observing the examples of Ukraine, Moldova, and many other countries destroyed in the name of pursuing the West's geopolitical ambitions under the guise of false slogans about defending democracy and human rights.
western countries through ngos intend to try to shake up situation, change constitutional order in belarus, the russian foreign intelligence service (svr) stated.
western countries through ngos intend to try to shake up situation, change constitutional order in belarus, the russian foreign intelligence service (svr) stated.

West Hopes To Weaken Russia-Belarus Ties - Russian Foreign Intel

08:37 GMT 09.02.2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2026
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Western countries through NGOs intend to try to shake up situation, change constitutional order in Belarus, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated.
NGOs are looking for so-called liberal activists within Belarusian society to implement the color revolution scenario, SVR said.
The plan is to create a resource of "resentful individuals against [Belarus President Alexander] Lukashenko" targeting the 2030 elections, as the exiled figures led by Belarus opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya have admitted their complete impotence.
In 2020, Belarus society received a strong "immunization" against attempts to destabilize the country, with people also observing the examples of Ukraine, Moldova, and many other countries destroyed in the name of pursuing the West's geopolitical ambitions under the guise of false slogans about defending democracy and human rights.
