Europe’s War Hawks Reportedly Plot to Fast-Track Ukraine Into Bloc

Dubbed ‘reverse enlargement,’ the alleged plan would give it access to parts of the EU membership process in 2027 before it has officially met all the requirements on reforms, European media reports.

The plan consists of five steps, according to cited unnamed officials and diplomats. Step 1: Prep Ukraine Step 2: Membership-lite Step 3: Wait for Orban to leave Step 4: Play the US card European leaders reportedly think the US could pressure Orban into approval Step 5: Suspend Hungary if needed If the US can’t sway Orban, the EU could invoke Article 7, suspending Hungary’s rights, including its say on new members.

