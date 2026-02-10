Europe’s War Hawks Reportedly Plot to Fast-Track Ukraine Into Bloc
Dubbed ‘reverse enlargement,’ the alleged plan would give it access to parts of the EU membership process in 2027 before it has officially met all the requirements on reforms, European media reports.
The plan consists of five steps, according to cited unnamed officials and diplomats.
Step 1: Prep Ukraine
The EU is “frontloading” Ukraine’s bid, giving informal guidance on legal “clusters” needed for membership
Three of six clusters are already reportedly outlined, with more set to be shared at a March ministers’ meeting in Cyprus
Step 2: Membership-lite
The EU is said to be exploring a tiered membership model, where Ukraine could get EU privileges in phases
However, critics like Germany reportedly fear fast-tracking countries before they’re ready could undermine the bloc’s credibility
Step 3: Wait for Orban to leave
Ukraine’s bid hinges on unanimous approval — but Hungary’s PM Viktor Orban opposes EU membership for Ukraine
The EU is hoping that Orban might lose the Hungarian election in April
If Orban gets reelected, step four kicks in
Step 4: Play the US card
European leaders reportedly think the US could pressure Orban into approval
Step 5: Suspend Hungary if needed
If the US can’t sway Orban, the EU could invoke Article 7, suspending Hungary’s rights, including its say on new members.
