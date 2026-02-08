https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/-ukraine-is-our-enemy--orbn-on-energy-pressure-1123603504.html

'Ukraine Is Our Enemy' — Orbán on Energy Pressure

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Ukraine should stop pushing in Brussels to cut Hungary off from cheap Russian energy, warning that “as long as Ukraine does this, Ukraine is our enemy.”

“Ukrainians need to understand that they must give up their constant demands. In Brussels, they constantly want to undermine Hungary and cut it off from cheap Russian energy,” he stated.Orbán argued that without Russian oil and gas, household costs in Hungary would rise sharply, citing an average annual utility bill of 250,000 forints, compared with 800,000–1,000,000 in Poland and the Czech Republic. The two countries have cut themselves off from cheap Russian energy.He said anyone claiming Hungary can be cut off from cheap Russian energy while keeping utility costs low is “either stupid or lying,” calling such a scenario “simply not possible.”

