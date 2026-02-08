https://sputnikglobe.com/20260208/-ukraine-is-our-enemy--orbn-on-energy-pressure-1123603504.html
'Ukraine Is Our Enemy' — Orbán on Energy Pressure
'Ukraine Is Our Enemy' — Orbán on Energy Pressure
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Ukraine should stop pushing in Brussels to cut Hungary off from cheap Russian energy, warning that “as long as Ukraine does this, Ukraine is our enemy.”
2026-02-08T04:38+0000
2026-02-08T04:38+0000
2026-02-08T04:38+0000
world
ukraine
hungary
brussels
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
russian oil shipments
russian gas
russian natural gas
gas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8e9c64dea802ac8887b5ef58eb6db8.jpg
“Ukrainians need to understand that they must give up their constant demands. In Brussels, they constantly want to undermine Hungary and cut it off from cheap Russian energy,” he stated.Orbán argued that without Russian oil and gas, household costs in Hungary would rise sharply, citing an average annual utility bill of 250,000 forints, compared with 800,000–1,000,000 in Poland and the Czech Republic. The two countries have cut themselves off from cheap Russian energy.He said anyone claiming Hungary can be cut off from cheap Russian energy while keeping utility costs low is “either stupid or lying,” calling such a scenario “simply not possible.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/hungary-warns-eus-support-for-ukrainian-attacks-on-russian-energy-could-set-dangerous-precedent-1123271862.html
ukraine
hungary
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_189:0:2918:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_50ae08cecabcb40f95235c93ec6e6985.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine-hungary relations, russian gas, russian oil, ukraine-hungary talks, russia-hungary cooperation, russia-hungary trade, hungary-russia trade, orban-putin, orban-zelenskyy
ukraine-hungary relations, russian gas, russian oil, ukraine-hungary talks, russia-hungary cooperation, russia-hungary trade, hungary-russia trade, orban-putin, orban-zelenskyy
'Ukraine Is Our Enemy' — Orbán on Energy Pressure
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Ukraine should stop pushing in Brussels to cut Hungary off from cheap Russian energy, warning that “as long as Ukraine does this, Ukraine is our enemy.”
“Ukrainians need to understand that they must give up their constant demands. In Brussels, they constantly want to undermine Hungary and cut it off from cheap Russian energy
,” he stated.
Orbán argued that without Russian oil and gas, household costs in Hungary would rise sharply, citing an average annual utility bill of 250,000 forints, compared with 800,000–1,000,000 in Poland and the Czech Republic. The two countries have cut themselves off from cheap Russian energy.
He said anyone claiming Hungary can be cut off from cheap Russian energy while keeping utility costs low is “either stupid or lying,” calling such a scenario “simply not possible.”
10 December 2025, 15:44 GMT