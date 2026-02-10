https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/fsb-detains-third-accomplice-in-attempted-assassination-on-russian-general--1123616841.html
FSB Detains Third Accomplice in Attempted Assassination on Russian General
2026-02-10
Russia's Federal Security Service on Tuesday (FSB) released video footage showing a confession by a third accomplice in the attempted assassination on Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, with the suspect identified as Pavel Vasin.
"I am Pavel Viktorovich Vasin, born June 24, 1981. In September 2025, I was recruited by Lubomir Korba on behalf of the Security Service of Ukraine [SBU]. I carried out his instructions. I purchased equipment, transported it where he told me to, and conducted surveillance of high-ranking officials. I also took part in preparations for the attempt on General Alexeyev," Vasin said in the video. The FSB told Sputnik that the third accomplice turned out to be the son of Viktor Vasin, who had been detained earlier. Pavel Vasin collected information on the residential addresses and vehicles of individuals of interest to the SBU, using internet applications and search engines, the FSB said, adding that Vasin also purchased a video recorder to conduct surveillance. Vasin's testimony helped identify two other high-ranking officials from the Russian Defense Ministry who were allegedly under surveillance by Korba and Viktor Vasin, with the aim of preparing further sabotage and terrorist attacks. Alexeyev was shot at in a residential building in Moscow early on February 6. He was hospitalized. A criminal case has been initiated on charges of attempted murder and illegal trafficking of firearms.
On Sunday, the FSB said that the alleged perpetrator of the attack, Korba, had been detained in Dubai and extradited to Russia. According to court records, he has been placed under arrest. Russian citizens Viktor Vasin and Zinaida Serebritskaya were identified as his accomplices. Vasin has been detained in Moscow, while Serebritskaya has fled to Ukraine.