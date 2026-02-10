https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/moscow-deepens-economic-partnership-with-saudi-arabia-1123615543.html
Moscow Deepens Economic Partnership With Saudi Arabia
A delegation from the Russian capital joined the "INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia" International Industrial Exhibition in Riyadh, Moscow Government Minister and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy Anatoly Garbuzov said.
During the visit, the Moscow delegation held negotiations with several leading Saudi government bodies, investment agencies, and business representatives, including the Kingdom's Ministry of Investment via the InvestSaudi and Made in Saudi programs, as well as the Industrial Cities and Technology Zones Authority (MODON), among others.The Moscow stand attracted visits from prominent Saudi business and official figures, including members of the royal family.A focal point of the exhibition was the presentation of the investment opportunities within the "Technopolis Moscow" special economic zone—a flagship platform for high‑tech manufacturing localization in the capital, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.Moscow's participation in "INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia" spotlighted the strong interest of regional partners in investing in Moscow and adopting high‑tech solutions from the Russian capital's companies, marking a significant step toward cultivating long‑term cooperation with the nations of the Persian Gulf.
At Moscow's exhibition stand, ten export‑oriented companies showcased innovations across a range of sectors, including industrial automation, microelectronics, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, medical technology, energy solutions, and education. Throughout the event, these enterprises conducted more than 80 business meetings with prospective partners and relevant development institutions.
“Under the direction of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the city is consistently expanding trade, economic, and industrial collaboration with friendly nations. The ‘INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia’ exhibition serves as a key platform for engagement with Middle Eastern partners—both to promote products from Moscow manufacturers and to launch joint projects and attract investment. We have observed particular regional interest in pharmaceuticals, medical technology, biotechnology, precision engineering, construction, food processing, energy, and infrastructure for smart systems and data centers,” Anatoly Garbuzov said.
During the visit, the Moscow delegation held negotiations with several leading Saudi government bodies, investment agencies, and business representatives, including the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment via the InvestSaudi and Made in Saudi programs, as well as the Industrial Cities and Technology Zones Authority (MODON), among others.
The Moscow stand attracted visits from prominent Saudi business and official figures, including members of the royal family.
A focal point of the exhibition was the presentation of the investment opportunities within the “Technopolis Moscow” special economic zone—a flagship platform for high‑tech manufacturing localization in the capital, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.
Moscow's participation in "INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia" spotlighted the strong interest of regional partners in investing in Moscow and adopting high‑tech solutions from the Russian capital’s companies, marking a significant step toward cultivating long‑term cooperation with the nations of the Persian Gulf.