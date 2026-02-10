International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/moscow-deepens-economic-partnership-with-saudi-arabia-1123615543.html
Moscow Deepens Economic Partnership With Saudi Arabia
Moscow Deepens Economic Partnership With Saudi Arabia
Sputnik International
A delegation from the Russian capital joined the "INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia" International Industrial Exhibition in Riyadh, Moscow Government Minister and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy Anatoly Garbuzov said.
2026-02-10T11:43+0000
2026-02-10T11:43+0000
world
moscow
saudi arabia
riyadh
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0a/1123615368_0:218:2867:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_e42730ab8cf8e841d4444026346582ea.jpg
At Moscow’s exhibition stand, ten export‑oriented companies showcased innovations across a range of sectors, including industrial automation, microelectronics, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, medical technology, energy solutions, and education. Throughout the event, these enterprises conducted more than 80 business meetings with prospective partners and relevant development institutions.During the visit, the Moscow delegation held negotiations with several leading Saudi government bodies, investment agencies, and business representatives, including the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment via the InvestSaudi and Made in Saudi programs, as well as the Industrial Cities and Technology Zones Authority (MODON), among others.The Moscow stand attracted visits from prominent Saudi business and official figures, including members of the royal family.A focal point of the exhibition was the presentation of the investment opportunities within the “Technopolis Moscow” special economic zone—a flagship platform for high‑tech manufacturing localization in the capital, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.Moscow's participation in "INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia" spotlighted the strong interest of regional partners in investing in Moscow and adopting high‑tech solutions from the Russian capital’s companies, marking a significant step toward cultivating long‑term cooperation with the nations of the Persian Gulf.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/moscow-and-saudi-arabia-discuss-industrial-cooperation-1123612756.html
moscow
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0a/1123615368_69:0:2800:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3870f7e7047d1afef00c10a1cc49026b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow, russia, saudi arabia, pertnership, innoprom, moscow government, delegation, trade, economy, partners, products, medical industry, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure
moscow, russia, saudi arabia, pertnership, innoprom, moscow government, delegation, trade, economy, partners, products, medical industry, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure

Moscow Deepens Economic Partnership With Saudi Arabia

11:43 GMT 10.02.2026
© Photo : Press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial PolicyMoscow Deepens Economic Partnership with Saudi Arabia
Moscow Deepens Economic Partnership with Saudi Arabia - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2026
© Photo : Press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy
Subscribe
A delegation from the Russian capital joined the "INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia" International Industrial Exhibition in Riyadh, Moscow Government Minister and Head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy Anatoly Garbuzov said.
At Moscow’s exhibition stand, ten export‑oriented companies showcased innovations across a range of sectors, including industrial automation, microelectronics, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, medical technology, energy solutions, and education. Throughout the event, these enterprises conducted more than 80 business meetings with prospective partners and relevant development institutions.

“Under the direction of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the city is consistently expanding trade, economic, and industrial collaboration with friendly nations. The ‘INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia’ exhibition serves as a key platform for engagement with Middle Eastern partners—both to promote products from Moscow manufacturers and to launch joint projects and attract investment. We have observed particular regional interest in pharmaceuticals, medical technology, biotechnology, precision engineering, construction, food processing, energy, and infrastructure for smart systems and data centers,” Anatoly Garbuzov said.

During the visit, the Moscow delegation held negotiations with several leading Saudi government bodies, investment agencies, and business representatives, including the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment via the InvestSaudi and Made in Saudi programs, as well as the Industrial Cities and Technology Zones Authority (MODON), among others.
The Moscow stand attracted visits from prominent Saudi business and official figures, including members of the royal family.
A focal point of the exhibition was the presentation of the investment opportunities within the “Technopolis Moscow” special economic zone—a flagship platform for high‑tech manufacturing localization in the capital, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.
Moscow's participation in "INNOPROM. Saudi Arabia" spotlighted the strong interest of regional partners in investing in Moscow and adopting high‑tech solutions from the Russian capital’s companies, marking a significant step toward cultivating long‑term cooperation with the nations of the Persian Gulf.
Moscow and Saudi Arabia Discuss Industrial cooperation between in Riyadh - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2026
World
Moscow and Saudi Arabia Discuss Industrial Cooperation
Yesterday, 19:01 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала