Putin Holds Phone Conversation With South Africa's Ramaphosa - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa," the Kremlin said in a statement. The conversation touched upon the situation around Ukraine, as well as focused on the development of cooperation in trade, economic and investment fields between the countries, the statement read. The South African president, in turn, expressed support for Russia's efforts aimed at political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the Kremlin added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The conversation touched upon the situation around Ukraine, as well as focused on the development of cooperation in trade, economic and investment fields between the countries, the statement read.
"During the exchange of views on the current international agenda, the importance of continuing coordination of approaches between Russia and South Africa, including within the framework of the G20 and BRICS, was noted," the statement read.
The South African president, in turn, expressed support for Russia's efforts aimed at political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the Kremlin added.
