Putin Holds Phone Conversation With South Africa's Ramaphosa - Kremlin

Putin Holds Phone Conversation With South Africa's Ramaphosa - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

2026-02-10T11:40+0000

2026-02-10T11:40+0000

2026-02-10T11:40+0000

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa," the Kremlin said in a statement. The conversation touched upon the situation around Ukraine, as well as focused on the development of cooperation in trade, economic and investment fields between the countries, the statement read. The South African president, in turn, expressed support for Russia's efforts aimed at political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the Kremlin added.

