https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/brics-countries-stood-at-forefront-of-advocating-reforms-of-multilateral-institutions---ramaphosa-1122750305.html

BRICS Countries Stood at Forefront of Advocating Reforms of Multilateral Institutions - Ramaphosa

BRICS Countries Stood at Forefront of Advocating Reforms of Multilateral Institutions - Ramaphosa

Sputnik International

BRICS needs to reflect on its role in shaping global economic growth, combating poverty, and upholding the principle of multilateralism, South African... 08.09.2025, Sputnik International

2025-09-08T13:35+0000

2025-09-08T13:35+0000

2025-09-08T13:43+0000

world

cyril ramaphosa

south africa

brics

world trade organization (wto)

brics summit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112839420_0:0:2254:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_fcdf4d4a7fce65d4a0c69e03a19aad04.jpg

South Africa supports the initiative to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO), and the BRICS countries should support changes at the level of this organization, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the extraordinary online BRICS summit on Monday.Global trade is undergoing seismic shifts that create not only challenges but also opportunities to reshape the global economy, the South African president also said, adding that trade uncertainty weighs on South Africa's economic growth.South Africa supports BRICS initiatives to strengthen the economic resilience of the member states, Ramaphosa added.The transition is happening from a unipolar to a multipolar world, the president said, adding that BRICS countries are at the forefront of advocating reforms of the multilateral institutions.BRICS needs to think about its role in shaping global economic growth, fighting poverty and upholding the principle of multilateralism, Ramaphosa said, adding that the commitment to sustainable reduction of non-tariff barriers would enable BRICS to become stable and mutually beneficial trading partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/putin-joins-extraordinary-online-brics-summit-1122749755.html

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cyril ramaphosa, south africa, brics, world trade organization (wto), brics summit