BRICS Countries Stood at Forefront of Advocating Reforms of Multilateral Institutions - Ramaphosa
BRICS Countries Stood at Forefront of Advocating Reforms of Multilateral Institutions - Ramaphosa
BRICS needs to reflect on its role in shaping global economic growth, combating poverty, and upholding the principle of multilateralism, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said during an extraordinary online BRICS summit.
South Africa supports the initiative to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO), and the BRICS countries should support changes at the level of this organization, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the extraordinary online BRICS summit on Monday.Global trade is undergoing seismic shifts that create not only challenges but also opportunities to reshape the global economy, the South African president also said, adding that trade uncertainty weighs on South Africa's economic growth.South Africa supports BRICS initiatives to strengthen the economic resilience of the member states, Ramaphosa added.The transition is happening from a unipolar to a multipolar world, the president said, adding that BRICS countries are at the forefront of advocating reforms of the multilateral institutions.BRICS needs to think about its role in shaping global economic growth, fighting poverty and upholding the principle of multilateralism, Ramaphosa said, adding that the commitment to sustainable reduction of non-tariff barriers would enable BRICS to become stable and mutually beneficial trading partner.
BRICS needs to reflect on its role in shaping global economic growth, combating poverty, and upholding the principle of multilateralism, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said during an extraordinary online BRICS summit.
South Africa supports the initiative to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO), and the BRICS countries should support changes at the level of this organization, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the extraordinary online BRICS summit on Monday.
Global trade is undergoing seismic shifts that create not only challenges but also opportunities to reshape the global economy, the South African president also said, adding that trade uncertainty weighs on South Africa's economic growth.
South Africa supports BRICS initiatives
to strengthen the economic resilience of the member states, Ramaphosa added.
The transition is happening from a unipolar to a multipolar world
, the president said, adding that BRICS countries are at the forefront of advocating reforms of the multilateral institutions.
BRICS needs to think about its role in shaping global economic growth, fighting poverty and upholding the principle of multilateralism, Ramaphosa said, adding that the commitment to sustainable reduction of non-tariff barriers would enable BRICS to become stable and mutually beneficial trading partner.