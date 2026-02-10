https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/putin-russian-foreign-policy-should-ensure-countrys-national-security-1123614875.html
Putin: Russian Foreign Policy Should Ensure Country's National Security
President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated the employees and veterans of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia on Diplomatic Worker Day. The corresponding telegram was published on the Kremlin's website.
"To the employees and veterans of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. Dear friends! Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your professional holiday – Diplomatic Worker Day. The history of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia is filled with many glorious pages. Our diplomats have always served the Motherland with dignity and honor, demonstrating true patriotism, loyalty to duty, civic courage, and high professionalism," the telegram reads.Other statements by Putin:
Strengthening ties with Russia's neighbors and promoting Eurasian integration is a priority for the country's diplomacy
It's important to shape Russia's objective image in the global information space
Amid growing global turbulence, the constructive and unifying role of Russian diplomacy is more in demand than ever
It's essential to consistently use all resources to defend Russia's legal interests and create conditions for progressive development
The Ministry's efforts to ensure the rights of compatriots abroad remain of high importance