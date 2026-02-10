https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/putin-russian-foreign-policy-should-ensure-countrys-national-security-1123614875.html

Putin: Russian Foreign Policy Should Ensure Country's National Security

President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated the employees and veterans of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia on Diplomatic Worker Day. The corresponding telegram was published on the Kremlin's website.

"To the employees and veterans of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. Dear friends! Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your professional holiday – Diplomatic Worker Day. The history of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia is filled with many glorious pages. Our diplomats have always served the Motherland with dignity and honor, demonstrating true patriotism, loyalty to duty, civic courage, and high professionalism," the telegram reads.Other statements by Putin:

