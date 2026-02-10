https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/rotten-food-for-soldiers-and-failing-power-grid-latest-on-ukraines-corruption-1123617331.html

Rotten Food for Soldiers and Failing Power Grid: Latest on Ukraine’s Corruption

Ukrainian media brings fresh stories of graft and misuse of government funds – just to cement Ukraine’s reputation as the most corrupt country in East Europe.

A conspiracy involving the chief of food procurement for one of the Ukrainian military detachments and the head of one of the companies supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces with food has been exposed this month. The perpetrators would sign off on fraudulent food shipments, where only a portion of the agreed amount were supplied to the military while the money was paid in full, with about 50% of the funds going towards kickbacks.Furthermore, the food was of poor quality – for example, the shipments included rotten fruit and vegetables – but the corrupt officials turned a blind eye to it. A group of people, including Ukrainian military personnel and civilian contractors, were arrested in January on suspicion of misusing the funds allocated towards purchasing gear for the Ukrainian Army. Rather than spending money on buying drones and collimator sights as intended, the suspects diverted them to shell companies as payment for equipment that either did not exist at all or was completely inoperable. The dismal state of Ukraine’s power grid is not the product of Russian airstrikes alone but also of the systemic Ukrainian corruption, Polish media point out. The grid simply could not handle the combined stress from winter chill and Russian attacks because much of the funds allocated towards repairing damaged facilities and beefing up the defenses of power plants ended up in the pockets of corrupt Ukrainian officials close to Zelensky, the report added.

