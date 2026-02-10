https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/russia-urges-israel-to-reconsider-expanding-control-over-west-bank-1123617174.html

Russia Urges Israel to Reconsider Expanding Control Over West Bank

Moscow is deeply concerned and calls on Israel to reconsider its decisions, which are expected to lift the ban on non-Muslims purchasing land in the West Bank, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We call on the Israeli authorities to reconsider the planned steps aimed at changing the status quo in the West Bank in order to avoid a further dangerous escalation of the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and throughout the region," Zakharova said in a statement. Such a step would represent a blow to the prospects for normalizing the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, the statement added.

