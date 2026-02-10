https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/russias-zakharova-on-epsteins-files-everything-being-done-not-to-probe-but-to-hide-1123616696.html

Russia's Zakharova on Epstein's Files: Everything Being Done Not to Probe, But to Hide

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with RIA Novosti on the occasion of Diplomats' Day, commenting on the case of notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein, that she was shocked by the released filed, adding that everything is being done not to investigate, but to hide.

The interview is broadcast live on the news agency's social media accounts. Epstein's files show that liberal forces have crossed all boundaries, they have consolidated anti-values against children, the spokeswoman added.On Russia's Foreign PolicyA number of European countries continue to develop bilateral relations with Russia, Zakharova said.The countries of Europe turned from happy vassals into unhappy slaves because Washington, who patronized them, said it needed a piece of their own territory, the spokeswoman added.Russia has never closed its doors in relations with the EU, but attempts to communicate with Moscow from a position of strength are unacceptable, Zakharova also said.European countries currently do not understand what to do next, how to resolve the situation in relations with Russia, the diplomat said.Russia is fighting today not just for lands, but for cultural, linguistic and traditional values, Zakharova also said.Other StatementsThe tactics of Ukraine authorities are doomed to failure and will lead to statehood destruction, Zakharova said.Zelensky's Napoleonic plans to inflict some "strategic defeat" on Russia have failed, Zakharova said, adding that nasty things should be expected from the Ukraine authorities.The question on Greenland's fate should be addressed to its residents, rather than trading territory with people living on it, Zakharova said.

