Russia's Zakharova on Epstein's Files: Everything Being Done Not to Probe, But to Hide
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with RIA Novosti on the occasion of Diplomats' Day, commenting on the case of notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein, that she was shocked by the released filed, adding that everything is being done not to investigate, but to hide.
The interview is broadcast live on the news agency's social media accounts. Epstein's files show that liberal forces have crossed all boundaries, they have consolidated anti-values against children, the spokeswoman added.On Russia's Foreign PolicyA number of European countries continue to develop bilateral relations with Russia, Zakharova said.The countries of Europe turned from happy vassals into unhappy slaves because Washington, who patronized them, said it needed a piece of their own territory, the spokeswoman added.Russia has never closed its doors in relations with the EU, but attempts to communicate with Moscow from a position of strength are unacceptable, Zakharova also said.European countries currently do not understand what to do next, how to resolve the situation in relations with Russia, the diplomat said.Russia is fighting today not just for lands, but for cultural, linguistic and traditional values, Zakharova also said.Other StatementsThe tactics of Ukraine authorities are doomed to failure and will lead to statehood destruction, Zakharova said.Zelensky's Napoleonic plans to inflict some "strategic defeat" on Russia have failed, Zakharova said, adding that nasty things should be expected from the Ukraine authorities.The question on Greenland's fate should be addressed to its residents, rather than trading territory with people living on it, Zakharova said.
12:45 GMT 10.02.2026 (Updated: 13:15 GMT 10.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with RIA Novosti on the occasion of Diplomats' Day, commenting on the case of notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein, that she was shocked by the released filed, adding that everything is being done not to investigate, but to hide.
The interview is broadcast live on the news agency's social media accounts.
"The Epstein files gave us such a monstrous, but at the same time fantastically rich ground for conversation. Both monstrous and fantastically rich, because there is so much material and such terrible conclusions that can be drawn. Yes, they [shocked] ... Everything is being done not to investigate, but to hide," Zakharova claimed.
Epstein's files show that liberal forces have crossed all boundaries, they have consolidated anti-values against children, the spokeswoman added.
"When you realize that there is a whole community that has consolidated anti-values at the political, and sometimes at the state level, that there are no such children anymore, that you can already do anything with them. Judging by what was happening on Epstein island, they can be raped, perform certain rituals ... but the worst thing is that we have seen how everything is fixed in legislative acts," Zakharova said.
On Russia's Foreign Policy
A number of European countries continue to develop bilateral relations with Russia, Zakharova said.
"There are a number of countries that, on the one hand, must obey the very logic that can only be described as a command and administrative system that dominates within NATO and, consequently, the European Union, while developing bilateral relations with us. There are several such examples. Hungary is probably the most striking example," Zakharova said.
The countries of Europe turned from happy vassals into unhappy slaves because Washington, who patronized them, said it needed a piece of their own territory, the spokeswoman added.
"The way out is clear: admitting their own mistakes, returning to their own national, Western European interests, and preferably also values," Zakharova added.
Russia has never closed its doors in relations with the EU, but attempts to communicate with Moscow from a position of strength are unacceptable, Zakharova also said.
"We never closed our doors to them [the European Union]. We said that it was unacceptable to communicate with us from a position of strength, they should not be rude to us, they should not interfere in our internal affairs," she said.
European countries currently do not understand what to do next, how to resolve the situation in relations with Russia, the diplomat said.
"It is not an easy task for anyone to admit their mistakes, and even more so in the context of entire political regimes, communities, and parties. They [Western politicians] understand that their peoples may not forgive them for this. And perhaps, as political figures in Germany are now saying, they will demand some kind of satisfaction," Zakharova added.
Russia is fighting today not just for lands, but for cultural, linguistic and traditional values, Zakharova also said.
"We are currently fighting against those who have declared a hybrid war on us without a declaration, who are trying to strategically defeat us, that we are fighting not just [for] some lands that should expand us, [but] for values that do not have such a banal material embodiment.... Values related to culture, language, native speech, art, traditions, faith, and the opportunity to truly be free people," Zakharova said.
The tactics of Ukraine authorities are doomed to failure and will lead to statehood destruction, Zakharova said.
"Their methods, their tactics are doomed to fail. Yes, they will follow it, because this is the logic of what Western masterminds have dragged Ukraine into. The destruction of statehood, the impoverishment of people, the destruction of internal foundations both from the point of view of economics, science, education, and simply from the point of view of people's self-awareness," she said.
Zelensky's Napoleonic plans to inflict some "strategic defeat" on Russia have failed, Zakharova said, adding that nasty things should be expected from the Ukraine authorities.
The question on Greenland's fate should be addressed to its residents, rather than trading territory with people living on it, Zakharova said.
"In fact, if people are used to trading territories, they have done it repeatedly … it is like literally with slaves, despite the fact that there are people there, like Greenland is now: they have their own rights, they have their own way of life, they actually want something too. They have absolute rights to do so, they have been living in this territory for many years ... It seems to me that it is more than appropriate for democracy to ask them, and there are still tools for this," Zakharova stated.