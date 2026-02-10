https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/russian-forces-liberate-zaliznichnoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1123615684.html

Russian Forces Liberate Zaliznichnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region

Russia's Vostok battlegroup continues to advance into the depths of Ukraine's defenses and has taken control of Zaliznichnoye settlement in Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Units of th Vostok battlegroup continue to advance into the depth of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Zaliznichnoye in Zaporozhye Region," the ministry's statement read.

