International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/russian-forces-liberate-zaliznichnoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1123615684.html
Russian Forces Liberate Zaliznichnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Forces Liberate Zaliznichnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Vostok battlegroup continues to advance into the depths of Ukraine's defenses and has taken control of Zaliznichnoye settlement in Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-02-10T10:23+0000
2026-02-10T10:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
zaporozhye region
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0f/1123118319_0:153:3096:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_9c8589079984be1daf67f35ace4602cb.jpg
"Units of th Vostok battlegroup continue to advance into the depth of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Zaliznichnoye in Zaporozhye Region," the ministry's statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukrainian-energy-and-infrastructure-facilities-1123610722.html
ukraine
russia
zaporozhye region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0f/1123118319_183:0:2914:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb9d423cb567060b4c0d12eace16240.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup, zaporozhye
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup, zaporozhye

Russian Forces Liberate Zaliznichnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region

10:23 GMT 10.02.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat work of a 2S5 Giatsint-S crew near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)
Combat work of a 2S5 Giatsint-S crew near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok battlegroup continues to advance into the depths of Ukraine's defenses and has liberated Zaliznichnoye settlement in Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Units of th Vostok battlegroup continue to advance into the depth of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Zaliznichnoye in Zaporozhye Region," the ministry's statement read.
Ukrainian military has lost up to 420 personnel and a tank in battles with Russia's Vostok battlegroup
Russia's Zapad battlegroup eliminated over 150 Ukrainian personnel and destroyed 12 motor vehicles and five ammunition depots
Tsentr battlegroup eliminated more than 295 personnel, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and two vehicles
Ukraine also lost over 35 personnel, four vehicles, two electronic warfare stations, three ammunition depots in battles with Russia's Dnepr battlegroup
Russia's Sever battlegroup eliminated over 200 Ukrainian personnel and destroyed an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns plus six ammunition and materiel depots
The Yug battlegroup eliminated up to 145 Ukrainian personnel and two field artillery guns
Russian servicemen fire an AZP S-60 anti-aircraft gun mounted on a Kamaz vehicle at Ukrainian positions in the Krasny Liman area. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Infrastructure Facilities
Yesterday, 10:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала