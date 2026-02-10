https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/russian-forces-liberate-zaliznichnoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1123615684.html
Russian Forces Liberate Zaliznichnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Forces Liberate Zaliznichnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Vostok battlegroup continues to advance into the depths of Ukraine's defenses and has taken control of Zaliznichnoye settlement in Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-02-10T10:23+0000
2026-02-10T10:23+0000
2026-02-10T10:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
zaporozhye region
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0f/1123118319_0:153:3096:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_9c8589079984be1daf67f35ace4602cb.jpg
"Units of th Vostok battlegroup continue to advance into the depth of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Zaliznichnoye in Zaporozhye Region," the ministry's statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260209/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukrainian-energy-and-infrastructure-facilities-1123610722.html
ukraine
russia
zaporozhye region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0f/1123118319_183:0:2914:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb9d423cb567060b4c0d12eace16240.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup, zaporozhye
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup, zaporozhye
Russian Forces Liberate Zaliznichnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok battlegroup continues to advance into the depths of Ukraine's defenses and has liberated Zaliznichnoye settlement in Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Units of th Vostok battlegroup continue to advance into the depth of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Zaliznichnoye in Zaporozhye Region," the ministry's statement read.
Ukrainian military has lost up to 420 personnel and a tank in battles with Russia's Vostok battlegroup
Russia's Zapad battlegroup
eliminated over 150 Ukrainian personnel and destroyed 12 motor vehicles and five ammunition depots
Tsentr battlegroup
eliminated more than 295 personnel, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and two vehicles
Ukraine also lost over 35 personnel, four vehicles, two electronic warfare stations, three ammunition depots in battles with Russia's Dnepr battlegroup
Russia's Sever battlegroup
eliminated over 200 Ukrainian personnel and destroyed an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns plus six ammunition and materiel depots
The Yug battlegroup
eliminated up to 145 Ukrainian personnel and two field artillery guns