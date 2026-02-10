https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/settlement-must-take-into-account-ukraines-interests-but-russias-security-key-1123614292.html
Settlement Must Take Into Account Ukraine's Interests, But Russia's Security Key
Russia acknowledges that a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine must take its interests into account, but Russia's security is key, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
"We recognize that a peaceful settlement in Ukraine must take into account Ukraine's security interests, but Russia's security interests are, of course, key," Grushko told Russian media. The deputy minister added that a close examination of all statements by EU leaders revealed that none of them mentioned guarantees for Russia's security.
"We recognize that a peaceful settlement in Ukraine must take into account Ukraine's security interests, but Russia's security interests are, of course, key," Grushko told Russian media.
The deputy minister added that a close examination of all statements by EU leaders revealed that none of them mentioned guarantees for Russia's security.
"And this is a key element in reaching an agreement. Without it, no peace treaty is possible," he added.