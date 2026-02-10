International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Settlement Must Take Into Account Ukraine's Interests, But Russia's Security Key
Settlement Must Take Into Account Ukraine's Interests, But Russia's Security Key
Russia acknowledges that a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine must take its interests into account, but Russia's security is key, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
"We recognize that a peaceful settlement in Ukraine must take into account Ukraine's security interests, but Russia's security interests are, of course, key," Grushko told Russian media. The deputy minister added that a close examination of all statements by EU leaders revealed that none of them mentioned guarantees for Russia's security.
04:41 GMT 10.02.2026
Russia acknowledges that a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine must take its interests into account, but Russia's security is key, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
"We recognize that a peaceful settlement in Ukraine must take into account Ukraine's security interests, but Russia's security interests are, of course, key," Grushko told Russian media.
The deputy minister added that a close examination of all statements by EU leaders revealed that none of them mentioned guarantees for Russia's security.
"And this is a key element in reaching an agreement. Without it, no peace treaty is possible," he added.
