Settlement Must Take Into Account Ukraine's Interests, But Russia's Security Key

Russia acknowledges that a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine must take its interests into account, but Russia's security is key, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"We recognize that a peaceful settlement in Ukraine must take into account Ukraine's security interests, but Russia's security interests are, of course, key," Grushko told Russian media. The deputy minister added that a close examination of all statements by EU leaders revealed that none of them mentioned guarantees for Russia's security.

