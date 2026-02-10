https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/trump-opposes-israeli-annexation-of-west-bank---reports-1123614169.html

Trump Opposes Israeli Annexation of West Bank - Reports

US President Donald Trump opposes Israeli annexation of the West Bank, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing a White House official.

The official reportedly added that a stable West Bank ensures Israel's security and is consistent with the Trump administration's goal of achieving peace in the region. On Monday, the Financial Times reported that Israel's Security Cabinet had greenlit significant changes that enhance the authority of Israeli officials in the occupied West Bank and facilitate land purchases by Jewish settlers. These changes also empower Israeli authorities to act against those seen as violating environmental and archaeological regulations in the Palestinian authority areas.

