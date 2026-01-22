International
Israel Fails to Pull Troops From Gaza in 1st Phase of Peace Deal – Palestinian Official
Israel has failed to complete its obligations to withdraw troops from the Gaza Strip under the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Palestinian enclave, retaining its presence on 60% of newly occupied Palestinian territories, Palestinian General Supervisor of Official Media Ahmad Assaf told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Unfortunately, we proceeded to the second phase before Israel withdrew troops from Gaza. President Abu Mazen [Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas] took a clear stance: Israel must leave all territories it reoccupied in Gaza," Assaf said. The Israeli military controls over 60% of Gaza's territory since October 7, 2023, which is unlawful, he added. The first phase of Trump's peace plan provided for the "withdrawal of Israeli ... troops from territories occupied in Gaza," Assaf added. Assaf called on the deal's guarantors to compel Israel to comply with the agreement that it had accepted. Aside from the withdrawal of troops, the deal also included opening the Rafah crossing, ensuring sufficient aid and delivery mechanisms, the official added. On October 10, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas went into effect. On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire. On January 14, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff announced the start of phase two of Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, moving from a ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction. On the same day, the foreign ministries of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey announced the formation of a Palestinian technocratic committee to govern Gaza, headed by Ali Shaath, who previously served as deputy minister in the Palestinian government responsible for the development of industrial zones.
Israel Fails to Pull Troops From Gaza in 1st Phase of Peace Deal – Palestinian Official

US to Implement Gaza Peace Plan Regardless of Netanyahu's Objections - Reports
