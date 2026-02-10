https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/trump-says-us-might-send-2nd-strike-group-to-mideast-in-event-of-iran-talks-failure-1123617698.html

Trump Says US Might Send 2nd Strike Group to Mideast in Event of Iran Talks Failure

US President Donald said on Tuesday he is considering the possibility of deploying a second aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East in preparation for a possible failure of negotiations with Iran.

"Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time," Trump told Axios in an interview. "We have an armada that is heading there [Middle East] and another one might be going." The US president also said he expects a second round of negotiations with Iran to take place next week. Moreover, he expressed optimism in the possibility of reaching an agreement via diplomatic engagement, claiming that "Iran wants to make a deal very badly". Trump further noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is set to visit the White House on Wednesday to discuss the talks with Iran, is not nervous about the negotiations, as he is also seeking a positive outcome. "He also wants a deal. He wants a good deal" Trump continued. Last Friday, talks between US and Iranian delegations on Iran's nuclear program were held in the Omani capital, Muscat. Trump said the talks went well and would continue during the week. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Tehran insists on its right to enrich uranium, even if this leads to war. In January, Trump said a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal. Trump warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.

