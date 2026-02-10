https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/ukrainian-drug-trafficking-gang-uncovered-in-egypt---reports-1123614415.html
Ukrainian Drug Trafficking Gang Uncovered in Egypt - Reports
Ukrainian Drug Trafficking Gang Uncovered in Egypt - Reports
10.02.2026
The group resided and operated out of a luxury villa in 6th of October City, west of the Egyptian capital of Cairo, the Awan Masr newspaper reported. The main destination for the drugs was Italy, the report noted. The de facto leader of the group was a Ukrainian citizen, who was reportedly involved in the supply of pills for drug production and recruiting Ukrainian women to transport bags containing the illegal substances. An individual named Abdullah is also a defendant in the case, the newspaper reported. He was responsible for financial matters involving cryptocurrency but was unaware of the group's drug dealing activities, the report noted. The Egyptian criminal court has scheduled the first hearing in this case for February 22.
