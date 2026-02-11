https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/american-actions-regarding-greenland-damaged-trust-in-us---swedish-prime-minister-1123621304.html
America's Greenland Bid Fractured Trust in US - Swedish Prime Minister
13:36 GMT 11.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US actions regarding Denmark and Greenland have damaged trust in the United States, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in an interview published on Wednesday.
"What the Americans have done recently, not least regarding Denmark and Greenland, is damaging in the sense of credibility or trustworthiness," Kristersson told the Financial Times newspaper.
Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. The Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.