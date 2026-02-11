https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/brics-sco-operate-by-consensus-nato-decisions-made-when-us-says-hush---lavrov-1123619387.html
BRICS, SCO Operate by Consensus, NATO Decisions Made When US Says 'Hush' - Lavrov
Sputnik International
BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) operate by consensus in the vast majority of cases, while NATO makes decisions when the United States says so, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview published on Wednesday.
"In the vast majority of cases, these [international] agreements are observed – not when it comes to our Western colleagues, but with representatives of what we call the Global Majority: BRICS, the SCO, and in the post-Soviet space, the CSTO, EAEU, and CIS. In those frameworks, consensus overwhelmingly prevails. You cannot simply make decisions as they do in NATO, where the Americans say 'hush' and… we see how that works now," Lavrov told the Empatia Manuchi project. The European Union also influences decisions, Lavrov added.
The European Union also influences decisions, Lavrov added.
"Or as in the European Union, where unelected bureaucrats in Brussels – these newly minted fuhrers – dictate to nationally elected governments what to do, how to behave, whom to trade with and whom not to. Our Hungarian colleagues have clearly and understandably commented on the Brussels’ latest outrageous actions," he said.
In December 2025, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU was systematically trampling the law to prolong the Ukrainian conflict, adding that the rule of law in the EU became replaced by a "Brusselian dictatorship."