Estonian Intelligence Acknowledges That Russia Not Planning to Attack Estonia, NATO
Estonian Intelligence Acknowledges That Russia Not Planning to Attack Estonia, NATO
Sputnik International
Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service Director General Kaupo Rosin acknowledged that, according to his agency's latest assessments, Russia does not intend to attack Estonia or any other NATO member.
"There is, however, no cause for panic. In the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service’s assessment, Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or any other NATO member state in the coming year. We are likely to reach a similar assessment next year," Rozin said in the Foreign Intelligence Service's 2026 report on Tuesday. In 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Russia would not attack NATO allies. Putin said that Western politicians were trying to distract voters from domestic problems with the "Russian threat" and that "smart people understand very well" that this is a lie.
estonia, estonian intelligence, russia nato relations, russian threat myth
09:25 GMT 11.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service Director General Kaupo Rosin acknowledged that, according to his agency's latest assessments, Russia does not intend to attack Estonia or any other NATO member.
"There is, however, no cause for panic. In the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service's assessment, Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or any other NATO member state in the coming year. We are likely to reach a similar assessment next year," Rozin said in the Foreign Intelligence Service's 2026 report on Tuesday.
In 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Russia would not attack NATO allies. Putin said that Western politicians were trying to distract voters from domestic problems with the "Russian threat" and that "smart people understand very well" that this is a lie.
