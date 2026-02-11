https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/estonian-intelligence-acknowledges-that-russia-not-planning-to-attack-estonia-nato-1123618518.html
Estonian Intelligence Acknowledges That Russia Not Planning to Attack Estonia, NATO
Estonian Intelligence Acknowledges That Russia Not Planning to Attack Estonia, NATO
Sputnik International
Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service Director General Kaupo Rosin acknowledged that, according to his agency's latest assessments, Russia does not intend to attack Estonia or any other NATO member.
2026-02-11T09:25+0000
2026-02-11T09:25+0000
2026-02-11T09:25+0000
world
russia
nato
estonia
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105452429_166:0:975:455_1920x0_80_0_0_af5dc2e86c7e3e8d5ff4f1d7a723970e.jpg
"There is, however, no cause for panic. In the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service’s assessment, Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or any other NATO member state in the coming year. We are likely to reach a similar assessment next year," Rozin said in the Foreign Intelligence Service's 2026 report on Tuesday. In 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Russia would not attack NATO allies. Putin said that Western politicians were trying to distract voters from domestic problems with the "Russian threat" and that "smart people understand very well" that this is a lie.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/lavrov-russia-has-no-plans-to-attack-nato-but-will-repulse-any-aggression-decisively-1122876855.html
russia
estonia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105452429_267:0:874:455_1920x0_80_0_0_257142690cc8ae6ad1afddfbe6b397d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
estonia, estonian intelligence, russia nato relations, russian threat myth
estonia, estonian intelligence, russia nato relations, russian threat myth
Estonian Intelligence Acknowledges That Russia Not Planning to Attack Estonia, NATO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service Director General Kaupo Rosin acknowledged that, according to his agency's latest assessments, Russia does not intend to attack Estonia or any other NATO member.
"There is, however, no cause for panic. In the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service’s assessment, Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or any other NATO member state in the coming year. We are likely to reach a similar assessment next year," Rozin said in the Foreign Intelligence Service's 2026 report on Tuesday.
In 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Russia would not attack NATO allies. Putin said that Western politicians were trying to distract voters from domestic problems with the "Russian threat" and that "smart people understand very well" that this is a lie.
27 September 2025, 16:23 GMT