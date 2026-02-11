International
Iran Security Council Head Says Believes US Abandoned Military Scenario Idea Against Iran
Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani said that he believes that Washington has abandoned the idea of a military scenario against Iran.
"Washington has understood to the need to pursue a different course with Iran, rather than a military solution," Larijani said in an interview with Al Jazeera. Tehran did not receive any concrete proposals from Washington during talks in Oman, the official said, adding that Israel is deliberately trying to torpedo Iran's negotiations with the United States and seeking pretexts for war.
17:48 GMT 11.02.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiPeople walk past a billboard depicting a damaged U.S. aircraft carrier with disabled fighter jets on its deck and a sign reading in Farsi and English, "If you sow the wind, you'll reap the whirlwind," at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani said that he believes that Washington has abandoned the idea of a military scenario against Iran.
"Washington has understood to the need to pursue a different course with Iran, rather than a military solution," Larijani said in an interview with Al Jazeera.
Tehran did not receive any concrete proposals from Washington during talks in Oman, the official said, adding that Israel is deliberately trying to torpedo Iran's negotiations with the United States and seeking pretexts for war.
