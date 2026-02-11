https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/iran-security-council-head-says-believes-us-abandoned-military-scenario-idea-against-iran-1123621815.html
Iran Security Council Head Says Believes US Abandoned Military Scenario Idea Against Iran
Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani said that he believes that Washington has abandoned the idea of a military scenario against Iran.
"Washington has understood to the need to pursue a different course with Iran, rather than a military solution," Larijani said in an interview with Al Jazeera. Tehran did not receive any concrete proposals from Washington during talks in Oman, the official said, adding that Israel is deliberately trying to torpedo Iran's negotiations with the United States and seeking pretexts for war.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani said that he believes that Washington has abandoned the idea of a military scenario against Iran.
"Washington has understood to the need to pursue a different course with Iran, rather than a military solution," Larijani said in an interview with Al Jazeera.
Tehran did not receive any concrete proposals from Washington during talks in Oman, the official said, adding that Israel is deliberately trying to torpedo Iran's negotiations with the United States and seeking pretexts for war.