Iran Works on Proposal Guaranteeing Peaceful Use of Nuclear Technology - Foreign Minister

Iran is working on a proposal for an agreement that would guarantee the right to peaceful nuclear use without nuclear weapons, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview published on Wednesday.

"I have already instructed my team to work on a doable plan or proposal which can guarantee that there would be no nuclear weapon at the same time can guarantee Iran's right for peaceful use of nuclear technology for electricity, for producing medicine, agriculture," he said. The minister also stated that Iran still does not fully trust the United States after its strikes during the 2025 negotiations and would like to ensure such incidents are not repeated. In response to a question about whether Iran would be willing to minimize or reduce its ballistic missile potential, Araghchi said Iranian authorities "only negotiate about our nuclear program with the US." The ballistic missile issue is not being discussed, he added. The minister also added that Iran has no problems with the US people but has issues with the policies of the authorities, which are "hostile" towards the Islamic Republic. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated last week that the success of negotiations with Iran depends on decisions regarding ballistic missile range, the nuclear program, and other matters. On February 6, talks between US and Iranian delegations on Iran's nuclear program were held in the Omani capital, Muscat. US President Donald Trump said the talks went well and would continue during the week. At the same time, Araghchi said on Sunday that Tehran insists on its right to enrich uranium, even if this leads to war.

