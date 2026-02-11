International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/israeli-prime-minister-meets-with-trump-envoys-discusses-regional-issues-iran--1123618800.html
Israeli Prime Minister Meets With Trump Envoys, Discusses Regional Issues, Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Meets With Trump Envoys, Discusses Regional Issues, Iran
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, discussing regional issues and talks with Iran, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Wednesday.
2026-02-11T09:37+0000
2026-02-11T09:37+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
steve witkoff
israel
iran
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121180710_0:351:3016:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f6a5b4ddab5fa83a156c1fe90ea18dd.jpg
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the special envoys of the US President, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The PM and envoys Witkoff and Kushner discussed regional issues, and they provided an update on the first round of negotiations they held with Iran last Friday," the Israeli prime minister's office wrote on X. On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump would hold a bilateral meeting with Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday. On February 6, talks between US and Iranian delegations on Iran's nuclear program were held in the Omani capital, Muscat. Trump said the talks went well and would continue during the week. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Tehran insists on its right to enrich uranium, even if this leads to war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/israel-to-support-attack-on-iran-if-it-fails-to-reach-broad-agreement-with-us---reports-1123577526.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121180710_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0582de95e9ae37e81b7807561f6a61d1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, israel, issues, trump, netanyahu, witkoff, kushner, iran, talks
us, israel, issues, trump, netanyahu, witkoff, kushner, iran, talks

Israeli Prime Minister Meets With Trump Envoys, Discusses Regional Issues, Iran

09:37 GMT 11.02.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey GuneevIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, discussing regional issues and talks with Iran, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Wednesday.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the special envoys of the US President, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The PM and envoys Witkoff and Kushner discussed regional issues, and they provided an update on the first round of negotiations they held with Iran last Friday," the Israeli prime minister's office wrote on X.
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump would hold a bilateral meeting with Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday.
On February 6, talks between US and Iranian delegations on Iran's nuclear program were held in the Omani capital, Muscat. Trump said the talks went well and would continue during the week. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Tehran insists on its right to enrich uranium, even if this leads to war.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he greets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2026
World
Israel to Support Attack on Iran If It Fails to Reach Broad Agreement With US - Reports
4 February, 09:51 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала