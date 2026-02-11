https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/israeli-prime-minister-meets-with-trump-envoys-discusses-regional-issues-iran--1123618800.html

Israeli Prime Minister Meets With Trump Envoys, Discusses Regional Issues, Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, discussing regional issues and talks with Iran, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the special envoys of the US President, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The PM and envoys Witkoff and Kushner discussed regional issues, and they provided an update on the first round of negotiations they held with Iran last Friday," the Israeli prime minister's office wrote on X. On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump would hold a bilateral meeting with Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday. On February 6, talks between US and Iranian delegations on Iran's nuclear program were held in the Omani capital, Muscat. Trump said the talks went well and would continue during the week. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Tehran insists on its right to enrich uranium, even if this leads to war.

