Israel to Support Attack on Iran If It Fails to Reach Broad Agreement With US - Reports
Israel to Support Attack on Iran If It Fails to Reach Broad Agreement With US - Reports
Israel will support an attack on Iran if the agreement between Tehran and Washington does not include measures to limit ballistic missile production and Iran's support for proxy groups in the region, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing a source.
Axios previously reported that US special envoy Steve Witkoff would meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on Friday to discuss Tehran's nuclear program amid ongoing tensions between the countries. On Tuesday, the Ynet news portal reported that Witkoff arrived in Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu will try to convince Witkoff that reaching a limited deal with Iran would be a mistake, the report said on Tuesday. In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.
Israel to Support Attack on Iran If It Fails to Reach Broad Agreement With US - Reports

09:51 GMT 04.02.2026
Israel will support an attack on Iran if the agreement between Tehran and Washington does not include measures to limit ballistic missile production and Iran's support for proxy groups in the region, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing a source.
Axios previously reported that US special envoy Steve Witkoff would meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on Friday to discuss Tehran's nuclear program amid ongoing tensions between the countries. On Tuesday, the Ynet news portal reported that Witkoff arrived in Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu will try to convince Witkoff that reaching a limited deal with Iran would be a mistake, the report said on Tuesday.
"Israel is demanding from the US that an agreement with Iran include removing enriched uranium from the country, stopping uranium enrichment, limiting the production of ballistic missiles, and stopping support for [regional] proxies … Otherwise, Israel supports an attack to overthrow the regime," the source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.
World
Witkoff to Visit Israel in Coming Days Amid Possible Escalation With Iran - Reports
2 February, 12:54 GMT
World
Witkoff to Visit Israel in Coming Days Amid Possible Escalation With Iran - Reports
2 February, 12:54 GMT
