https://sputnikglobe.com/20260204/israel-to-support-attack-on-iran-if-it-fails-to-reach-broad-agreement-with-us---reports-1123577526.html

Israel to Support Attack on Iran If It Fails to Reach Broad Agreement With US - Reports

Israel to Support Attack on Iran If It Fails to Reach Broad Agreement With US - Reports

Sputnik International

Israel will support an attack on Iran if the agreement between Tehran and Washington does not include measures to limit ballistic missile production and Iran's support for proxy groups in the region, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing a source.

2026-02-04T09:51+0000

2026-02-04T09:51+0000

2026-02-04T09:51+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

israel

steve witkoff

abbas araghchi

us

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1e/1123386341_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7831ef006b9521e1385b54e2972c4d2c.jpg

Axios previously reported that US special envoy Steve Witkoff would meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on Friday to discuss Tehran's nuclear program amid ongoing tensions between the countries. On Tuesday, the Ynet news portal reported that Witkoff arrived in Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu will try to convince Witkoff that reaching a limited deal with Iran would be a mistake, the report said on Tuesday. In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/witkoff-to-visit-israel-in-coming-days-amid-possible-escalation-with-iran---reports-1123566456.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, us, israel, trump, witkoff, tehran, washington, agreement, attack, proxy group, ballistic missiles