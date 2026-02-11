https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/norwegian-chief-of-defense-proposes-establishing-military-hotline-with-moscow---reports-1123618919.html

Norwegian Chief of Defense Proposes Establishing Military Hotline With Moscow - Reports

Sputnik International

Norwegian Chief of Defense Eirik Kristoffersen has proposed establishing a military hotline between Moscow and Oslo to establish a communication channel to avoid escalation caused by misunderstandings, The Guardian newspaper reported.

Russia and Norway continue to maintain direct contact for search and rescue operations in the Barents Sea, and military representatives from both countries regularly meet at the border, Kristoffersen reportedly added. Kristoffersen also confirmed that Russia is abiding by the 1920 Svalbard Treaty, adding that Norway has no plans to militarize the region. The Svalbard archipelago is located in the Arctic Ocean. The 1920 Svalbard Treaty defined the international legal status of the Svalbard archipelago, establishing Norway's sovereignty over this territory, previously considered no man's land, and the states parties to the treaty, which include Russia, were granted equal rights to exploit the natural resources of Svalbard and its territorial waters. Svalbard has a special status and is open for visa-free visits by citizens of the states parties to the Svalbard Treaty.

