https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/norwegian-chief-of-defense-proposes-establishing-military-hotline-with-moscow---reports-1123618919.html
Norwegian Chief of Defense Proposes Establishing Military Hotline With Moscow - Reports
Norwegian Chief of Defense Proposes Establishing Military Hotline With Moscow - Reports
Sputnik International
Norwegian Chief of Defense Eirik Kristoffersen has proposed establishing a military hotline between Moscow and Oslo to establish a communication channel to avoid escalation caused by misunderstandings, The Guardian newspaper reported.
2026-02-11T09:38+0000
2026-02-11T09:38+0000
2026-02-11T09:38+0000
world
russia
norway
guardian
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101705184_0:94:3073:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_51dbc4dd7397818bd9e00a6724359845.jpg
Russia and Norway continue to maintain direct contact for search and rescue operations in the Barents Sea, and military representatives from both countries regularly meet at the border, Kristoffersen reportedly added. Kristoffersen also confirmed that Russia is abiding by the 1920 Svalbard Treaty, adding that Norway has no plans to militarize the region. The Svalbard archipelago is located in the Arctic Ocean. The 1920 Svalbard Treaty defined the international legal status of the Svalbard archipelago, establishing Norway's sovereignty over this territory, previously considered no man's land, and the states parties to the treaty, which include Russia, were granted equal rights to exploit the natural resources of Svalbard and its territorial waters. Svalbard has a special status and is open for visa-free visits by citizens of the states parties to the Svalbard Treaty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/norway-set-to-sever-trade-economic-ties-with-russia---russian-ambassador-1122364825.html
russia
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101705184_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f9fe26d8e1723e988f692898add754d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
norway russia ties, norwegian defense ministry, svalbard treaty
norway russia ties, norwegian defense ministry, svalbard treaty
Norwegian Chief of Defense Proposes Establishing Military Hotline With Moscow - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian Chief of Defense Eirik Kristoffersen has proposed establishing a military hotline between Moscow and Oslo to establish a communication channel to avoid escalation caused by misunderstandings, The Guardian newspaper reported.
Russia and Norway continue to maintain direct contact for search and rescue operations in the Barents Sea, and military representatives from both countries regularly meet at the border, Kristoffersen reportedly added.
"When we talk with the Russians, they actually respond in a very professional and predictable way," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Tuesday.
Kristoffersen also confirmed that Russia is abiding by the 1920 Svalbard Treaty, adding that Norway has no plans to militarize the region.
The Svalbard archipelago is located in the Arctic Ocean. The 1920 Svalbard Treaty defined the international legal status of the Svalbard archipelago, establishing Norway's sovereignty over this territory, previously considered no man's land, and the states parties to the treaty, which include Russia, were granted equal rights to exploit the natural resources of Svalbard and its territorial waters. Svalbard has a special status and is open for visa-free visits by citizens of the states parties to the Svalbard Treaty.