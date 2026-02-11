https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/russia-us-discuss-differences-between-new-start-potential-new-agreement---vance-1123621163.html

Russia, US Discuss Differences Between New START, Potential New Agreement - Vance

Russia and the United States are discussing differences between a potential new arms control agreement and the previous New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday.

"The START treaty is an important part of [the nuclear non-proliferation regime]. It is going to change compared to where it was, and that is part of the negotiation that we are engaging in with the Russians. So, you know, we are going to keep on talking to people. We are to keep on trying to limit nuclear proliferation," Vance told reporters before departing Azerbaijan. He added that the spread of nuclear weapons to more countries would be the worst-case scenario for Washington and expressed confidence in achieving a positive outcome in the talks. The Russian-US New START expired on February 5. US President Donald Trump said on that day that Washington should have its nuclear experts work on a new, improved, and modernized treaty that can last long into the future. He described the New START treaty as a badly negotiated deal by the United States. In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the New START restrictions for one year after February 5, 2026. He explained that steps to comply with the treaty's restrictions would be effective if the United States reciprocated. The US did not issue a formal response, allowing the nuclear pact to expire.

