Level of Predictability Must Be Ensured After Termination of New START - Lavrov
Level of Predictability Must Be Ensured After Termination of New START - Lavrov
In connection with the termination of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), there is a need to ensure the necessary level of predictability in the area of ​​strategic stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"In connection with the end of the life cycle of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, it is necessary to ensure the necessary level of predictability in the area of ​​strategic stability," Lavrov said at a reception on the occasion of Diplomats' Day.With the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) having expired on February 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry has declared that Moscow now considers the parties released from all obligations under the pact, including any reciprocal commitments.Read more about the New START Treaty.
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In connection with the termination of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), there is a need to ensure the necessary level of predictability in the area of ​​strategic stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"In connection with the end of the life cycle of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, it is necessary to ensure the necessary level of predictability in the area of ​​strategic stability," Lavrov said at a reception on the occasion of Diplomats' Day.
With the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) having expired on February 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry has declared that Moscow now considers the parties released from all obligations under the pact, including any reciprocal commitments.

President Vladimir Putin announced in September that Russia was willing to continue observing the New START limits for one year after the treaty's expiration on February 5, 2026, conditional upon reciprocity by the United States.

Read more about the New START Treaty.
