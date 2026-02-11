https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukrainian-energy-and-transport-facilities-1123620711.html
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Transport Facilities
Russian forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-02-11T11:12+0000
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups inflicted damage on energy and transport infrastructure facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as on temporary deployment points of Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries in 141 districts," the ministry said in a statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup
has eliminated over 380 Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine has also lost up to 315 soldiers in battles with the Tsentr battlegroup
and over 215 soldiers with the Sever battlegroup