Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Transport Facilities

Sputnik International

Russian forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups inflicted damage on energy and transport infrastructure facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as on temporary deployment points of Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries in 141 districts," the ministry said in a statement.

