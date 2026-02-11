International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Transport Facilities
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Transport Facilities
Russian forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups inflicted damage on energy and transport infrastructure facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as on temporary deployment points of Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries in 141 districts," the ministry said in a statement.
11:12 GMT 11.02.2026
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups inflicted damage on energy and transport infrastructure facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as on temporary deployment points of Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries in 141 districts," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated over 380 Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine has also lost up to 315 soldiers in battles with the Tsentr battlegroup and over 215 soldiers with the Sever battlegroup
