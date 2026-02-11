Russia's Foreign Policy Course Not to Be Affected by Any Threats or Blackmail - Lavrov
10:13 GMT 11.02.2026 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 11.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's foreign policy course will not be affected by any threats or blackmail, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"I would like to note once again that our foreign policy course, which is not conditioned by electoral cycles and personal preferences, will continue to be predictable in the long term. Threats, pressure, blackmail, no matter who they come from, will not affect it," Lavrov said, speaking at the government hour in the State Duma.
The relations between Russia and China have a stabilizing effect on international relations, Sergey Lavrov also said.
"The development of our relations with China has a stabilizing effect on the entire system of international relations and at the same time plays a crucial role in solving the strategic task of forming a belt of good neighborliness along the Russian borders," Lavrov stated.
Russia will actively and productively prepare for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China in 2026, he added.
Russia intends to provide support to Cuba and Venezuela, Sergey Lavrov said.
"We stand in solidarity with the peoples of Venezuela and Cuba, which, as I have already said, are under severe external pressure. We intend to provide all necessary support to our friends together with other like-minded people," Russian Foreign Minister said.
The understandings reached by Russia and the United States in Anchorage on Ukrainian conflict settlement remain to be on the table, Sergey Lavrov he said.
"A sustainable settlement of the crisis, which was provoked by the collective West in Ukraine, is impossible without eradicating its root causes. As you know, this approach was recognized by the [US President Donald] Trump administration, and on this basis, during the meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States in Alaska last August, understandings were reached on how to ensure a sustainable long-term settlement of the Ukrainian problem. These understandings remain on the table," Lavrov stated.
Russia will be committed to arms limits after the expiration of the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) if the United States does the same, Russian Foreign Minister said.
Russia has not yet received the US's official response to its initiative to keep arms limits after the treaty's expiration, the minister said.
"We proceed from the fact that this moratorium on our part, which was announced by [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin], remains in place, but only as long as the United States also does not exceed the aforementioned limits," Lavrov said.
Russia will take adequate countermeasures in the event of the militarization of Greenland and the creation of military capabilities there, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Of course, in the event of the militarization of Greenland and the creation of military capabilities there aimed at Russia, we will take adequate countermeasures, including military-technical measures," Lavrov stated.
The world has entered an era of rapid and very profound changes, and this stage may last for many years, Russian Foreign Minister said.
"The dramatic events of the beginning of this year, including the armed invasion of Venezuela by the United States, the escalation of American pressure on Cuba, attempts to destabilize the situation in Iran, and the crisis over Greenland — all of which we have seen and heard about — have confirmed our assessment that the world has entered an era of rapid and very profound changes … This stage may last for many, many years, or even decades," Lavrov said.