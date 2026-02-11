International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/russias-foreign-policy-course-will-not-be-affected-by-any-threats-blackmail---lavrov-1123619964.html
Russia's Foreign Policy Course Not to Be Affected by Any Threats or Blackmail - Lavrov
Russia's Foreign Policy Course Not to Be Affected by Any Threats or Blackmail - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia's foreign policy course will not be affected by any threats or blackmail, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
2026-02-11T10:13+0000
2026-02-11T10:20+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
china
cuba
state duma
new start treaty
venezuela
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0a/1123268678_0:0:3132:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_8932e94704eddc2e92c3211ae26f0a0f.jpg
"I would like to note once again that our foreign policy course, which is not conditioned by electoral cycles and personal preferences, will continue to be predictable in the long term. Threats, pressure, blackmail, no matter who they come from, will not affect it," Lavrov said, speaking at the government hour in the State Duma.The relations between Russia and China have a stabilizing effect on international relations, Sergey Lavrov also said."The development of our relations with China has a stabilizing effect on the entire system of international relations and at the same time plays a crucial role in solving the strategic task of forming a belt of good neighborliness along the Russian borders," Lavrov stated.Russia will actively and productively prepare for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China in 2026, he added.Russia intends to provide support to Cuba and Venezuela, Sergey Lavrov said.The understandings reached by Russia and the United States in Anchorage on Ukrainian conflict settlement remain to be on the table, Sergey Lavrov he said.Russia will be committed to arms limits after the expiration of the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) if the United States does the same, Russian Foreign Minister said.Russia has not yet received the US's official response to its initiative to keep arms limits after the treaty's expiration, the minister said."We proceed from the fact that this moratorium on our part, which was announced by [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin], remains in place, but only as long as the United States also does not exceed the aforementioned limits," Lavrov said.Russia will take adequate countermeasures in the event of the militarization of Greenland and the creation of military capabilities there, Sergey Lavrov said.The world has entered an era of rapid and very profound changes, and this stage may last for many years, Russian Foreign Minister said."The dramatic events of the beginning of this year, including the armed invasion of Venezuela by the United States, the escalation of American pressure on Cuba, attempts to destabilize the situation in Iran, and the crisis over Greenland — all of which we have seen and heard about — have confirmed our assessment that the world has entered an era of rapid and very profound changes … This stage may last for many, many years, or even decades," Lavrov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260210/level-of-predictability-must-be-ensured-after-termination-of-new-start---lavrov-1123617499.html
russia
china
cuba
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0a/1123268678_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42c977fdc89efaa9807150d3de1c7e44.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign policy, sergey lavrov at government hour, russian state duma, russia and latin america, new start treaty, russia china ties, russia us relations
russian foreign policy, sergey lavrov at government hour, russian state duma, russia and latin america, new start treaty, russia china ties, russia us relations

Russia's Foreign Policy Course Not to Be Affected by Any Threats or Blackmail - Lavrov

10:13 GMT 11.02.2026 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 11.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба Совета Федерации РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the Federation Council of the Russian Federation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2026
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба Совета Федерации РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's foreign policy course will not be affected by any threats or blackmail, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"I would like to note once again that our foreign policy course, which is not conditioned by electoral cycles and personal preferences, will continue to be predictable in the long term. Threats, pressure, blackmail, no matter who they come from, will not affect it," Lavrov said, speaking at the government hour in the State Duma.
The relations between Russia and China have a stabilizing effect on international relations, Sergey Lavrov also said.
"The development of our relations with China has a stabilizing effect on the entire system of international relations and at the same time plays a crucial role in solving the strategic task of forming a belt of good neighborliness along the Russian borders," Lavrov stated.
Russia will actively and productively prepare for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China in 2026, he added.
Russia intends to provide support to Cuba and Venezuela, Sergey Lavrov said.

"We stand in solidarity with the peoples of Venezuela and Cuba, which, as I have already said, are under severe external pressure. We intend to provide all necessary support to our friends together with other like-minded people," Russian Foreign Minister said.

The understandings reached by Russia and the United States in Anchorage on Ukrainian conflict settlement remain to be on the table, Sergey Lavrov he said.
"A sustainable settlement of the crisis, which was provoked by the collective West in Ukraine, is impossible without eradicating its root causes. As you know, this approach was recognized by the [US President Donald] Trump administration, and on this basis, during the meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States in Alaska last August, understandings were reached on how to ensure a sustainable long-term settlement of the Ukrainian problem. These understandings remain on the table," Lavrov stated.
Russia will be committed to arms limits after the expiration of the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) if the United States does the same, Russian Foreign Minister said.
Russia has not yet received the US's official response to its initiative to keep arms limits after the treaty's expiration, the minister said.
"We proceed from the fact that this moratorium on our part, which was announced by [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin], remains in place, but only as long as the United States also does not exceed the aforementioned limits," Lavrov said.
Russia will take adequate countermeasures in the event of the militarization of Greenland and the creation of military capabilities there, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Of course, in the event of the militarization of Greenland and the creation of military capabilities there aimed at Russia, we will take adequate countermeasures, including military-technical measures," Lavrov stated.
The world has entered an era of rapid and very profound changes, and this stage may last for many years, Russian Foreign Minister said.
"The dramatic events of the beginning of this year, including the armed invasion of Venezuela by the United States, the escalation of American pressure on Cuba, attempts to destabilize the situation in Iran, and the crisis over Greenland — all of which we have seen and heard about — have confirmed our assessment that the world has entered an era of rapid and very profound changes … This stage may last for many, many years, or even decades," Lavrov said.
Testing the nuclear cruise missile Burevestnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2026
World
Level of Predictability Must Be Ensured After Termination of New START - Lavrov
Yesterday, 15:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала