US Distorts China's Nuclear Policy to Reach Nuclear Hegemony - Chinese Foreign Ministry
US Distorts China's Nuclear Policy to Reach Nuclear Hegemony - Chinese Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The US distorts China's nuclear policy in order to achieve nuclear hegemony and evade its own responsibility for nuclear disarmament, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Wednesday.
Last week, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said that Washington has evidence that China allegedly conducted nuclear explosive tests in violation of moratorium and tried to hide it. The United States is the largest source of chaos for international nuclear order and global strategic stability, the spokesman said, expressing hope that Washington will resume dialogue on strategic stability with Moscow and stop accusing China of conducting nuclear tests.
US Distorts China's Nuclear Policy to Reach Nuclear Hegemony - Chinese Foreign Ministry

08:14 GMT 11.02.2026
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The US distorts China's nuclear policy in order to achieve nuclear hegemony and evade its own responsibility for nuclear disarmament, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Wednesday.
Last week, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said that Washington has evidence that China allegedly conducted nuclear explosive tests in violation of moratorium and tried to hide it.
"The US position is not new, Washington continues to distort and denigrate China's nuclear policy, which, in fact, is a political manipulation on the part of the United States in order to achieve nuclear hegemony and evade its own responsibility for nuclear disarmament," Lin told reporters.
The United States is the largest source of chaos for international nuclear order and global strategic stability, the spokesman said, expressing hope that Washington will resume dialogue on strategic stability with Moscow and stop accusing China of conducting nuclear tests.
