https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/us-distorts-chinas-nuclear-policy-to-reach-nuclear-hegemony---chinese-foreign-ministry-1123618358.html

US Distorts China's Nuclear Policy to Reach Nuclear Hegemony - Chinese Foreign Ministry

US Distorts China's Nuclear Policy to Reach Nuclear Hegemony - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The US distorts China's nuclear policy in order to achieve nuclear hegemony and evade its own responsibility for nuclear disarmament, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

2026-02-11T08:14+0000

2026-02-11T08:14+0000

2026-02-11T08:14+0000

world

us

china

chinese foreign ministry

nuclear weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093576364_0:123:1280:843_1920x0_80_0_0_0aae675791982ca0b2e37e9b7a920427.jpg

Last week, US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said that Washington has evidence that China allegedly conducted nuclear explosive tests in violation of moratorium and tried to hide it. The United States is the largest source of chaos for international nuclear order and global strategic stability, the spokesman said, expressing hope that Washington will resume dialogue on strategic stability with Moscow and stop accusing China of conducting nuclear tests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/france-uk-should-be-included-if-russia-us-arms-control-extends-to-china---us-expert-1123599080.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us china relations, china's nuclear policy, nuclear disarmament, chinese foreign ministry