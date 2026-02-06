https://sputnikglobe.com/20260206/france-uk-should-be-included-if-russia-us-arms-control-extends-to-china---us-expert-1123599080.html

France, UK Should Be Included if Russia-US Arms Control Extends to China - US Expert

France and the United Kingdom should also be involved if a new arms control treaty between Russia and the United States extends to China, former US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.

"If a new treaty evolves to include the US, Russia, and China, it must also include the other nuclear powers, specifically France and the UK," Rasmussen said. The New START Treaty, the last remaining arms control accord between Russia and the US, expired on February 5. In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the New START restrictions for one year after February 5, 2026. He explained that steps to comply with the treaty's restrictions would be effective if the United States reciprocated. The Kremlin said that Russia's initiative remained unanswered as the treaty ended on Thursday. US President Donald Trump suggested on the same day that nuclear experts work on an improved and modernized arms control accord rather than extending the New START Treaty.

