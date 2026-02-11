https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/us-energy-secretary-wright-arrives-in-venezuela-us-embassy-1123622093.html
US Energy Secretary Wright Arrives in Venezuela - US Embassy
United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright arrived in Venezuela on Wednesday, the US Embassy in Caracas said on Wednesday.
"Welcome to Venezuela, Secretary Wright. Your visit is key to advance US President Donald Trump's vision of a prosperous Venezuela. The private American private sector will be fundamental to boost the oil sector, modernize the electric grid, and unlock Venezuela's enormous potential - LFD [US Charge d'Affaires to Venezeula Laura F. Dogu]," the embassy said via X. Last week, Wright said he would travel to Venezuela to make an assessment of Venezuelan oil and gas production operations. The secretary previously said he would be meeting with acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez during his trip.
