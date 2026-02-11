https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/us-pivoting-from-europe-to-indo-pacific-nato-chief-1123621694.html

US Pivoting From Europe to Indo-Pacific - NATO Chief

The United States has been pivoting away from Europe towards the Indo-Pacific, but it is expected to keep a strong military presence in Europe in terms of both conventional and nuclear forces, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

"The US over time will pivot more towards the Indo-Pacific. It is totally clear, it is totally acceptable, and it is not new," Rutte told reporters ahead of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. He said European NATO allies expected the US to maintain the nuclear umbrella in Europe in the longer term and maintain a strong presence on the continent in terms of conventional forces. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Europe of not doing enough to defend itself. He has criticized European allies for spending too little on defense and demanded they increase spending to 5% of GDP. At the June NATO summit in The Hague, all the allies except Spain agreed to raise their spending target to 3.5%, with another 1.5% to be allocated to related areas, such as cyber security and crucial road infrastructure.

