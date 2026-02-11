https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/us-russia-need-to-tackle-tough-obstacles-to-work-out-arms-control-treaty---think-tank-1123619062.html

US, Russia Need to Tackle 'Tough Obstacles' to Work Out Arms Control Treaty - Think Tank

US, Russia Need to Tackle 'Tough Obstacles' to Work Out Arms Control Treaty - Think Tank

The United States and Russia need to address a number of serious obstacles in order to enter negotiations on a new nuclear weapons agreement, Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball told Sputnik.

The Russian-US New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expired on February 5. US President Donald Trump said on that day that Washington should have its nuclear experts work on a new, improved, and modernized treaty that can last long into the future. He called on the two sides to avoid uploading additional warheads while negotiators seek to work out the details of a new nuclear control framework. In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the New START restrictions for one year after February 5, 2026. He explained that steps to comply with the treaty's restrictions would be effective if the United States reciprocated. The US did not issue a formal response, allowing the nuclear pact to expire.

