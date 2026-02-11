https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-satellite-city-deliberately-targeted-by-ukrainian-armed-forces--1123619757.html
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant’s Satellite City Deliberately Targeted by Ukrainian Forces
09:54 GMT 11.02.2026 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 11.02.2026)
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces are deliberately attacking Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), with the aim of applying psychological pressure on civilians, ZNPP spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik.
"The Ukrainian army is carrying out periodic attacks on infrastructure and residential buildings. These actions are deliberate and aim not only to cause physical damage, but also to make life unbearable for civilians by putting them under constant mental stress," Yashina said.
On Tuesday, the Zaporozhye facility's press service said that as a result of the Ukrainian armed forces' attack on the industrial zone of Energodar, critical infrastructure facilities of the city and the ZNPP itself were damaged. One of the two external power lines supplying the ZNPP, the Ferrosplavnaya-1 line, was taken out of service. The power supply to the station required to meet its needs is currently maintained by the second line, Dneprovskaya.
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, near the city of Energodar. It is the largest nuclear plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The plant has six power units, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each, all of which are currently in a state of so-called cold shutdown. In October 2022, the nuclear power plant came under Russia's control and has since been routinely targeted in Ukrainian attacks.