https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/eu-needs-to-stop-giving-ukraine-money-cut-energy-prices-to-stay-competitive---orban-1123624717.html

EU Needs to Stop Giving Ukraine Money, Cut Energy Prices to Stay Competitive - Orban

EU Needs to Stop Giving Ukraine Money, Cut Energy Prices to Stay Competitive - Orban

Sputnik International

The European Union has to stop sending money to Ukraine and strive for peace to achieve competitiveness, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

2026-02-12T13:34+0000

2026-02-12T13:34+0000

2026-02-12T13:35+0000

world

europe

ukraine

european union (eu)

viktor orban

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8e9c64dea802ac8887b5ef58eb6db8.jpg

"First, stop the war. War is bad for the business. Look for the peace. Second, don’t send your money to somebody else if you need it for the competitiveness. So, don’t send the money to Ukraine. Third one - reduce and cut back as much as you can the energy prices," Orban said at the informal EU leaders' retreat at Alden Biesen castle in Belgium. In December, Orban said that the EU was systematically trampling the law to prolong the Ukrainian conflict, arguing that the rule of law in the EU became replaced by a "Brusselian dictatorship." In late January, Hungary launched a national petition against financing Ukraine, after the European Union said it would allocate $106 billion to Ukraine at the expense of EU member states. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Hungarian ambassador in Kiev to protest the move. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accused Ukraine of interfering in the EU nation's internal affairs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/loan-to-ukraine-to-cost-eu-3-billion-euros-per-year---reports-1123336075.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu support of ukraine, european financial aid to ukraine, hungary and eu