EU Needs to Stop Giving Ukraine Money, Cut Energy Prices to Stay Competitive - Orban
EU Needs to Stop Giving Ukraine Money, Cut Energy Prices to Stay Competitive - Orban
Sputnik International
EU Needs to Stop Giving Ukraine Money, Cut Energy Prices to Stay Competitive - Orban

13:34 GMT 12.02.2026 (Updated: 13:35 GMT 12.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has to stop sending money to Ukraine and strive for peace to achieve competitiveness, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.
"First, stop the war. War is bad for the business. Look for the peace. Second, don’t send your money to somebody else if you need it for the competitiveness. So, don’t send the money to Ukraine. Third one - reduce and cut back as much as you can the energy prices," Orban said at the informal EU leaders' retreat at Alden Biesen castle in Belgium.
In December, Orban said that the EU was systematically trampling the law to prolong the Ukrainian conflict, arguing that the rule of law in the EU became replaced by a "Brusselian dictatorship."
In late January, Hungary launched a national petition against financing Ukraine, after the European Union said it would allocate $106 billion to Ukraine at the expense of EU member states. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Hungarian ambassador in Kiev to protest the move. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accused Ukraine of interfering in the EU nation's internal affairs.
