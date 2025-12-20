https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/loan-to-ukraine-to-cost-eu-3-billion-euros-per-year---reports-1123336075.html

Loan to Ukraine to Cost EU 3 Billion Euros Per Year - Reports

Support for Kiev under the EU loan of 90 billion euros will cost participating European countries around 3 billion euros (over $3.5 billion) per year, media reported, citing a high-ranking official in Brussels.

The EU loan to Kiev will cost participating EU countries around 3 billion euros per year for an indefinite period, Tagesspiegel reported on Friday, specifying that for Germany, this could mean additional annual costs of around 700 million euros in the long term. A high-ranking official in Brussels told the newspaper that the first interest payments are scheduled for 2027. The funds are not planned to be raised all at once and only 45 billion euros are expected to be borrowed in 2026. Commenting on the EU’s planned 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, the co-chair of the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Alice Weidel, accused German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday of pursuing an irresponsible debt policy that would be to the detriment of German citizens.On Friday, EU Council President Antonio Costa said that the EU would provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro ($105 billion) loan, based on the EU budget and potentially repayable using frozen Russian assets. Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic are not participating in guaranteeing the EU's loan to Kiev.

