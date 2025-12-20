https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/loan-to-ukraine-to-cost-eu-3-billion-euros-per-year---reports-1123336075.html
Loan to Ukraine to Cost EU 3 Billion Euros Per Year - Reports
Loan to Ukraine to Cost EU 3 Billion Euros Per Year - Reports
Sputnik International
Support for Kiev under the EU loan of 90 billion euros will cost participating European countries around 3 billion euros (over $3.5 billion) per year, media reported, citing a high-ranking official in Brussels.
2025-12-20T09:29+0000
2025-12-20T09:29+0000
2025-12-20T09:29+0000
world
europe
brussels
ukraine
european union (eu)
alternative fuer deutschland (afd)
kiev
friedrich merz
loan
loan agreement
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214013_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_db1d15389f43430c1d812feea3357fd8.jpg
The EU loan to Kiev will cost participating EU countries around 3 billion euros per year for an indefinite period, Tagesspiegel reported on Friday, specifying that for Germany, this could mean additional annual costs of around 700 million euros in the long term. A high-ranking official in Brussels told the newspaper that the first interest payments are scheduled for 2027. The funds are not planned to be raised all at once and only 45 billion euros are expected to be borrowed in 2026. Commenting on the EU’s planned 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, the co-chair of the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Alice Weidel, accused German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday of pursuing an irresponsible debt policy that would be to the detriment of German citizens.On Friday, EU Council President Antonio Costa said that the EU would provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro ($105 billion) loan, based on the EU budget and potentially repayable using frozen Russian assets. Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic are not participating in guaranteeing the EU's loan to Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/ukraine-will-not-repay-eu-loan---orban-1123325646.html
brussels
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214013_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a6a2d79b2c337818299a915a0b77df30.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
support for kiev, eu loan, loan to ukraine to cost eu, european countries
support for kiev, eu loan, loan to ukraine to cost eu, european countries
Loan to Ukraine to Cost EU 3 Billion Euros Per Year - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Support for Kiev under the EU loan of 90 billion euros will cost participating European countries around 3 billion euros (over $3.5 billion) per year, media reported, citing a high-ranking official in Brussels.
The EU loan to Kiev will cost participating EU countries around 3 billion euros per year for an indefinite period, Tagesspiegel reported on Friday, specifying that for Germany, this could mean additional annual costs of around 700 million euros in the long term.
A high-ranking official in Brussels told the newspaper that the first interest payments are scheduled for 2027. The funds are not planned to be raised all at once and only 45 billion euros are expected to be borrowed in 2026.
Commenting on the EU’s planned 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine
, the co-chair of the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Alice Weidel, accused German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday of pursuing an irresponsible debt policy that would be to the detriment of German citizens.
On Friday, EU Council President Antonio Costa said that the EU would provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro ($105 billion) loan, based on the EU budget and potentially repayable using frozen Russian assets. Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic are not participating in guaranteeing the EU's loan to Kiev.