'Greenland Crisis' May Lead to Increased NATO Military Presence in Arctic - Russian Envoy
The outcome of the "Greenland crisis" could be an increase in unjustified NATO military presence in the Arctic, directed against Russia and China, Russian Ambassador to Oslo Nikolay Korchunov told Sputnik.
world
us
greenland
denmark
arctic
nato
"At the current stage, the 'Greenland crisis' is clearly subsiding, and its main result will apparently be an increase in the objectively unjustified military presence in the Arctic of NATO countries, including non-regional members lacking their own natural resources, directed against Russia and China," the ambassador said. He added that the implementation of such a scenario would have destructive consequences for security and stability in this region, which until recently was an area of low tension and international cooperation. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. The Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.
us greenland situation, us denmark relations, arctic tensions, us russia china in the arctic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The outcome of the "Greenland crisis" could be an increase in unjustified NATO military presence in the Arctic, directed against Russia and China, Russian Ambassador to Oslo Nikolay Korchunov told Sputnik.
"At the current stage, the 'Greenland crisis' is clearly subsiding, and its main result will apparently be an increase in the objectively unjustified military presence in the Arctic of NATO countries, including non-regional members lacking their own natural resources, directed against Russia and China," the ambassador said.
He added that the implementation of such a scenario would have destructive consequences for security and stability in this region, which until recently was an area of low tension and international cooperation.
Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. The Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.