https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/iran-sets-30b-trade-target-with-russia-1123622570.html

Iran Sets $30B Trade Target with Russia

Iran Sets $30B Trade Target with Russia

Sputnik International

Iran plans to increase trade with Russia to $30 billion, but this year's target is over $5 billion, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

2026-02-12T03:14+0000

2026-02-12T03:14+0000

2026-02-12T04:30+0000

economy

russia

iran

trade

strategic partnership

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/11/1121452281_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5f6737755f7e636c247f50f1664b1152.jpg

"As for trade turnover prospects, our goal for this year is to exceed $5 billion. However, our vision goes beyond these figures, and in the midterm, we aim to reach $30 billion," Jalali said during a reception on Wednesday marking the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran. He said Iran intends to focus on areas of cooperation with Russia such as energy and agriculture. Iran and Russia reached their highest trade figures in 2022, amid sanctions against Moscow over the situation in Ukraine and the withdrawal of Western companies from Russia. Trade turnover then reached approximately $5 billion. However, the record was not repeated in 2023, when it reached $4 billion, nor in 2024, when it reached $4.8 billion. Figures for 2025 have not yet been announced. Russian Acting Trade Representative to Iran Alexey Yefimov has told Sputnik that Moscow and Tehran are capable of repeating and exceeding the record trade turnover of about $5 billion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/whats-driving-americas-aggressive-stance-toward-iran-1123540813.html

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran-russia trade, russia-iran trade, russia-iran partnership, russia-iran corridor