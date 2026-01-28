https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/whats-driving-americas-aggressive-stance-toward-iran-1123540813.html
What's Driving America's Aggressive Stance Toward Iran?
Sputnik International
The escalation of US–Iran tensions is linked to America’s eagerness for hegemony and power after losing balance in the economic standoff with China, Lebanese expert Djihad Saad tells Sputnik.
"The US is consumed by an insatiable appetite for greater economic dominance, which is why it is using all its capabilities to restore balance in its economy by controlling the resources of other countries," Saad says. He notes that the US typically “does not unleash a war unless it has a preemptive victory on paper, and if calculations indicate the success of a strike, they may conduct it.” The expert rules out the possibility of a direct US attack on Iran for several reasons, including that “any strike that will not help topple the Iranian regime will only strengthen it.” On the other hand, “any strike against Iran could ignite a conflict across the entire region,” Saad warns.
What's Driving America's Aggressive Stance Toward Iran?
“This is not just about Iran. It is also aimed at sending signals to China and Russia, as well as asserting control over resource exploration in the Arab and Islamic region. A US military presence paves the way for creating new bases and securing economic interests,” he concludes.