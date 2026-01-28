https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/whats-driving-americas-aggressive-stance-toward-iran-1123540813.html

What's Driving America's Aggressive Stance Toward Iran?

What's Driving America's Aggressive Stance Toward Iran?

Sputnik International

The escalation of US–Iran tensions is linked to America’s eagerness for hegemony and power after losing balance in the economic standoff with China, Lebanese expert Djihad Saad tells Sputnik.

2026-01-28T10:03+0000

2026-01-28T10:03+0000

2026-01-28T10:03+0000

world

middle east

china

russia

us

iran

attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0a/1094629295_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7343a30a595043d29528bc0af4a456d4.jpg

"The US is consumed by an insatiable appetite for greater economic dominance, which is why it is using all its capabilities to restore balance in its economy by controlling the resources of other countries," Saad says. He notes that the US typically “does not unleash a war unless it has a preemptive victory on paper, and if calculations indicate the success of a strike, they may conduct it.” The expert rules out the possibility of a direct US attack on Iran for several reasons, including that “any strike that will not help topple the Iranian regime will only strengthen it.” On the other hand, “any strike against Iran could ignite a conflict across the entire region,” Saad warns.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/saudi-arabia-to-ban-use-of-its-airspace-for-attacks-against-iran---reports-1123540679.html

china

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

stance toward iran, us–iran tensions, losing balance in the economic standoff with china, escalation of us–iran tensions