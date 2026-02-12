https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/meet-the-sarma-russias-new-hard-hitting-rocket-launcher-1123625815.html
Meet the Sarma: Russia’s New Hard-Hitting Rocket Launcher
Meet the Sarma: Russia’s New Hard-Hitting Rocket Launcher
Sputnik International
Light, swift and agile, Sarma is a weapon adapted for modern warfare where the difference between completing your mission and being obliterated is measured in minutes.
2026-02-12T15:22+0000
2026-02-12T15:22+0000
2026-02-12T15:26+0000
multimedia
infographic
military & intelligence
russia
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0c/1123625659_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_e0f4514b934966a4df94564f4b2793da.png
So what exactly makes a perfect weapon for quick hit-and-run strikes that can put a hurt on the enemy and escape retaliation? Russian engineers came up with this solution.Capable of deploying or packing up in just three minutes and launching its entire payload in only 18 seconds, Sarma is perfect for lightning-fast hit-and-run attacks against enemy assets.It can fire both guided and unguided rockets, and neutralize all kinds of targets, from personnel and artillery to armored vehicles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/russias-rostec-to-debut-new-sarma-mlrs-at-saudi-defense-show-in-february-1123553744.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/0c/1123625659_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_0b2155ef233f724b9f975fe3754662d0.png
Sarma: Russia’s new hard-hitting rocket launcher
Sputnik International
Sarma: Russia’s new hard-hitting rocket launcher
2026-02-12T15:22+0000
true
PT0M40S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sarma mlrs, sarma multiple rocket launcher, russian mlrs, russian weapons systems, modern rocket artillery, multiple launch rocket system, russian military technology, battlefield mobility systems, long-range rocket artillery, modern warfare weapons, russian defense industry, mobile rocket launcher, precision rocket artillery, military engineering russia
sarma mlrs, sarma multiple rocket launcher, russian mlrs, russian weapons systems, modern rocket artillery, multiple launch rocket system, russian military technology, battlefield mobility systems, long-range rocket artillery, modern warfare weapons, russian defense industry, mobile rocket launcher, precision rocket artillery, military engineering russia
Meet the Sarma: Russia’s New Hard-Hitting Rocket Launcher
15:22 GMT 12.02.2026 (Updated: 15:26 GMT 12.02.2026)
Light, swift and agile, Sarma is a weapon adapted for modern warfare where the difference between completing your mission and being obliterated is measured in minutes.
So what exactly makes a perfect weapon for quick hit-and-run strikes that can put a hurt on the enemy and escape retaliation? Russian engineers came up with this solution.
Capable of deploying or packing up in just three minutes and launching its entire payload in only 18 seconds, Sarma is perfect for lightning-fast hit-and-run attacks against enemy assets.
It can fire both guided and unguided rockets, and neutralize all kinds of targets, from personnel and artillery to armored vehicles.