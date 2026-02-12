https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/meet-the-sarma-russias-new-hard-hitting-rocket-launcher-1123625815.html

Meet the Sarma: Russia’s New Hard-Hitting Rocket Launcher

Light, swift and agile, Sarma is a weapon adapted for modern warfare where the difference between completing your mission and being obliterated is measured in minutes.

So what exactly makes a perfect weapon for quick hit-and-run strikes that can put a hurt on the enemy and escape retaliation? Russian engineers came up with this solution.Capable of deploying or packing up in just three minutes and launching its entire payload in only 18 seconds, Sarma is perfect for lightning-fast hit-and-run attacks against enemy assets.It can fire both guided and unguided rockets, and neutralize all kinds of targets, from personnel and artillery to armored vehicles.

